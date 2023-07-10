The two things that will show how the fight against inflation is going this week

Shane Solly tells Market Matters what clues the next week holds for the fight against inflation

Migration data and the food price index, both due this week will show how the Reserve Bank’s fight against inflation is going, Harbour Assets portfolio manager Shane Solly says.

The Reserve Bank will make another decision on the official cash rate (OCR) on Wednesday, but Solly said an increase was unlikely.

”We're certainly seeing the economy do exactly what the Reserve Bank wants it to do, which is slow down, the pressure come out,” he said.

Solly said the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion reflected a slowdown. “They're basically saying, hey, look, we're seeing things are pretty tough, we're going to slow down,” he said.

“The only sort of bright light out of that was it's becoming easier to hire people, and that's been a real pressure point for inflation.”

On the same day as the Reserve Bank makes its decision, a fresh instalment of migration data will be released.

Recent data showed large influxes, with an estimated net migration gain of 72,300 for the year to April.

Migration was a double-edged sword – it could alleviate pressures in the labour market and reduce wage growth (a driver of inflation) but in the near-term, it could also be inflationary.

“In the first instance, when people come to New Zealand, there tends to be a little bit of inflation when they go and consume, set up their households,” Solly said.

Solly expected data to show migration tapering off – an opinion shared by ANZ economists, who expected a slowdown in arrivals, and a pickup in people departing to work abroad.

Solly also predicted positive news on food prices.

“Look, we all know when we go to the shops, it's blooming expensive and that's a lot about weather and some of the longer-term supply chain issues.

“We're starting to see some of that pressure coming out, so hopefully we're seeing that taper off.”

Food prices have been a key driver of inflation, so if Solly’s prediction came true, it would result in less reason to jack interest rates up higher.

The undiscussed drivers of inflation

Solly said there were two things people were not talking about that could keep inflation higher – rates, and insurance costs.

Both, he said, were going through the roof, in part due to insurers having to adjust prices in the face of recent weather events.

Solly said it might come as a surprise that shares were doing quite well.

“The New Zealand equity markets up about 10% over the last 12 months.

“But that's probably been shadowed a bit by what we've seen in the US where it's up 22% over that same 12-month period.”

This difference was due to tech stocks – the same stocks that led the recent fall were now rebounding, largely due to money flooding in over the excitement over artificial intelligence.

“We don't have the same stocks here in New Zealand to invest.

“And we've got great businesses like Xero and Serko and Vista, but they're not as big in our market, so they perform well but not well enough to drive the same performance we've seen in the US.”

Fresh from CoreLogic data last week that showed house price falls had doubled in June compared to May, the Real Estate Institute (REINZ) is poised to release its June update.

Solly said he would be looking for an increase in house sales.

“What we're observing is particularly things like rental increases are pushing first-home buyers back into being active in the market.

“Certainly that's all about getting availability of mortgage finance. So the combination of those things, we expect to see an increase in turnover, particularly going into spring.”

Solly said it was possible the Reserve Bank would face a final inflation bubble that could trigger a rise in rates over the next 12 months.

However, he predicted rates had largely peaked.

“When we look forward over that 12-month period, we continue to see inflation coming off and the pressure coming off the need for interest rates to go up.”