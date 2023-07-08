Dreamview Creamery's raw milk recalled after discovery of listeria

There have been no reports of any associated illness from consuming the contaminated milk.

Batches of raw milk produced at a Waikato farm have been recalled after listeria was discovered.

Dreamview Creamery Real in Raglan, supported by New Zealand Food Safety (NZFS), was recalling specific batches of raw milk and asked those that bought it to return it for a full refund.

The milk was sold via home deliveries, in one-litre glass bottles, and classified as raw (unpasteurised) drinking milk.

NZFS acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop said listeria can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consumed contaminated food.

"Listeriosis infection can be serious amongst vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems, and elderly people,” Bishop said.

The affected batch numbers were 290623, 300623, 030723, 040723 and 05072. Used by dates were up to June 29 and including July 5.

Customers were asked to check the batch or date mark located on the lid of the milk bottle.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of three to 70 days (with an average of 21 days) before symptoms appear.

“Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.”

NZFS has not received any reports of associated illness.

Bishop said if anyone had consumed the product and had any concerns about their health, they were asked to seek medical advice.

Alternatively, consumers were advised to only consume the product after heating it to 70 degrees Celsius and holding it at this temperature for one minute.

For those that didn’t have a thermometer, it was advised to heat the milk until it nearly reached a boil (or scald the milk) before drinking.

More information on the recalled batches can be found on New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page here.