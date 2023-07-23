Hospitality power list: The companies behind $13 billion industry

Eight of the country’s most powerful hospitality groups, ranked.

Hospitality has navigated turbulent times over the past few years, but as bookings come back and more people look to eat out, the $13 billion industry has started to see light at the end of the tunnel.

With almost 20,000 restaurants, cafes, bars and venues established across the country, it is no surprise that hospitality is one of the country’s biggest workforces.

As of the end of 2022, hospitality businesses collectively employed 135,000 people – about two-thirds of them based in Auckland, which holds 40% of the market.

About 20% of the industry is large restaurant or hospitality groups, and the rest are small, independent operators.

Here are the country’s eight most powerful publicly listed hospitality groups, ranked by their annual local sales, market capitalisation, venue footprint size and workforce. Together these companies made more than $1b in sales in the 2022 and 2023 financial year.

Power ranking – the methodology

Operators in this list are public companies, or organisations with sales information publicly available.

Companies were ranked based on their New Zealand annual sales revenue primarily, store footprint and size of their workforce. Market capitalisation was considered but not a main determinant as some organisations had larger revenues from areas outside of hospitality, and others are part of global organisations.

Other notable large hospitality groups such as Foley Hospitality (formerly Nourish Group) and Joylab, the organisation behind Mama Loco, The Elephant Wrestler and The Lula Inn, were not willing to share their financial information to participate.

#1 Restaurant Brands – KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl’s Jr, Taco Bell

The company owns the local franchises for fast food brands KFC, Taco Bell, Carl’s Jr and Pizza Hut is a powerhouse in New Zealand’s hospitality industry.

With a network of 255 local stores across the four brands and a local workforce of well over 4000, the company turns over $500 million in sales annually, driven by takeaway favourite KFC.

Restaurant Brands made $529.2m in sales in New Zealand in the last financial year – a 15% increase on $461m a year earlier.

It has a current market capitalisation of $792m, and made ebitda profit of $89.5m in NZ in the 2022 financial year.

Across all four markets of New Zealand, Australia, Hawaii and California, Restaurant Brands made a net profit of $32.1m last year. This was down $19.8m on the previous year, which it said was due to the ongoing adverse impact of inflation.

Just 25% of Restaurant Brands remains listed on the NZX, with the rest of the company owned by Mexico City-based private equity firm Finaccess Capital.

New Zealand is Restaurant Brands’ highest-performing market, followed by Hawaii.

It operates a mix of company and franchise stores throughout the country, including 113 KFC stores, 114 Pizza Hut stores, 13 Taco Bell and 15 Carl’s Jr stores.

Getty Images McDonald's has grown to operate a network 169 stores in New Zealand.

#2 McDonald’s

Global burger behemoth McDonald’s has 169 outlets located around in the country and employs 12,000 local staff.

Auckland is home to the highest number of its stores, sitting at about 60 outlets.

McDonald's NZ opened its first restaurant in Porirua in 1976, and says 1 million people visit its restaurants every week.

According to Companies Office records, McDonald’s Restaurants (New Zealand) made $305m in sales revenue for the 12 months ending December 2022. This was an increase on $251m in the same period a year earlier. The local business made a $95.1m profit in the year, compared to $73.4m the previous year.

But McDonald’s restaurants operate similarly to Domino’s and Burger Fuel, with most restaurants run as individual franchise businesses by owner-operators.

About 80% of McDonald’s restaurants here are franchised.

In 2022, McDonald’s spent a $500m on local ingredients for export and its local stores.

The company said it spent $214m ingredients including 6.9 million litres of fresh milk, 1.9 million kilograms of cheese and other dairy products, over 900,000kg of lettuces, nearly 12 million kilograms of potatoes and more than 108 million buns, muffins, rolls and bagels

A further $384m of produce was exported to other McDonald’s global markets, taking its total annual shopping list to $598m, a $52m increase on the previous year.

According to its annual report, McDonald's is in 119 countries with more than 40,000 restaurants globally.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Burger Fuel has seven restaurants in the Middle East.

#3 Burger Fuel Group

The edgy burger chain started in Auckland’s Ponsonby in 1995 by founder Chris Mason and has grown to a nationwide chain with 60 local Burger Fuel stores and seven in the Middle East.

In the year to March 31, Burger Fuel Group made $106.2m in sales and increased its net profit by 56% to $900,418, compared with $576,000 a year earlier.

Burger Fuel employs more than 1000 staff across its franchise restaurant network and has a market capitalisation of $13.09m.

The business has six restaurants in Saudi Arabia and one in Dubai.

It previously had stores in the United States, Australia, Egypt, Kuwait, and up until most recently Iraq, which it closed in 2020 due to political tensions and unrest in the region.

Burger Fuel’s earnings from the Middle East have been diminishing for some years. In the year to March, sales in that region were down 29%. It has appointed a new master licensee for the entire region to drive a rebuild of the store network.

These days the group is primarily focused on local expansion. It has introduced new brands into its restaurant mix, including preppy burger brand Shake Out and fried chicken casual dining concept Winner Winner.

Shake Out and Winner Winner each have four restaurants.

Burger Fuel floated on the NZX in 2007 and has been led by Josef Roberts, the man who brought Red Bull to Australia and New Zealand in the late 1990s.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Domino’s has opened a string of new stores in the past year, and experimenting with restaurants on wheels.

#4 Domino's Pizza Enterprises

Australian stock exchange-listed pizza business Domino’s Pizza Enterprises operates Domino’s restaurants on both sides of the Tasman and has 150 franchises scattered throughout New Zealand.

For the New Zealand business, Domino's posted revenue of $78.5m in the most recent financial year, up from $55.3m in the year earlier. It made a net profit of $510,000 in 2022, down from $568,000 a year earlier.

The New Zealand and Australian business together made A$3.9b (NZ$4.2b) in sales revenue in the last financial year, a 4% increase when compared to the A$3.7b it made in the previous year.

Its total profit for the 2022 year was A$158m. That was a 14% decrease on the A$188m it made in the previous year, its earnings that year were up almost 33%.

The company has a current market capitalisation of A$4.45b.

The pizza giant has operations spread across 12 markets and 3387 stores worldwide.

In New Zealand, Domino’s has been focused on store expansion with the opening of new stores in smaller regional markets. It has also been testing drone delivery of pizza, and rolling out “stores on wheels” – smaller franchise businesses using kitchens built into RVs.

“Due to increases in the number of deliveries we are currently seeing across our stores in New Zealand, we see a need to introduce a new method to our delivery systems,” David Burness, chief executive of Domino’s Australia and New Zealand, said in the company’s most recent annual report.

“We do not see drone delivery as a replacement delivery method. This is in addition to our traditional delivery methods.”

Supplied About 11% of SkyCity’s earnings come from its food and beverage businesses.

#5 SkyCity

SkyCity Entertainment Group operates 17 restaurants, eateries and bars in Auckland, six in Hamilton and one in Queenstown, it also has operations in Australia. Including revenue from its three hotels and five casinos, the company turned over $553.5m in its last financial year.

About 11% of its revenue comes from food and beverage outlets, or about $60m. The majority of its earnings coming from its casinos.

It took a hit due to Covid-19 in the most recent financial year.

It posted a net loss of $33.5m, down from a net profit of $156m the previous year.

The company has a market capitalisation of $1.76b, making it one of the country’s biggest hospitality groups, employing over 3000 staff in New Zealand.

Neat-Places Amano is one of Savor Group’s most popular restaurants.

#6 Savor Group

Savor operates 20 hospitality venues throughout Auckland, including popular restaurants Amano, Ortolana, Azabu and Non Solo Pizza, and employs 600 staff.

Last year it opened Bivacco in Auckland’s Viaduct Harbour and brought MoVida to Britomart’s Seafarers Building.

The hospitality group made sales revenue of $52.4m in the year ended March 31, a 70% increase on 2022.

Despite increasing its sales revenue for the past three consecutive years, Savor posted a net loss of $600,000 in the year, compared with $2.3m loss in the previous year, after adjusting for one-off restructuring and interest costs.

Savor said despite the current “difficult macro-economic environment”, its average transaction size and spend per patron continued to be strong, along with its forward booking numbers.

Savor is listed on the NZX and has a current market capitalisation of $27.13m.

In 2021, the group acquired Hipgroup, the former owner of Amano, for $7.15m in cash, $1m in Savor shares, and an extra $2.85m of cash after a year.

The hospitality industry collectively is experiencing an uptick in spending and patrons dining out despite the cost of living crisis.

In the latest quarter, annual industry sales were up 24% to $3.8b, although Restaurant Association chief executive Marisa Bidois said that was compared to a period with restricted trading due to Covid-19 restrictions. She said most of that increase was due to price increases.

A more accurate representation of activity in the market would be to look at quarterly spending increase of 5%, said Bidois.

“It is still a challenged market, but it is a challenge in different ways,” Bidois said of how industry activity had picked up following the lockdowns.

“The cost of goods has risen exponentially over 24 months, while sales figures look strong, a lot of that spending is made up from increased costs to cover the goods.”

It was a lot harder nowadays for hospitality operators to make money, Bidois said.

Wage rates had also risen exponentially, up 8% in the Restaurant Associations latest remuneration survey, she said.

“The pressure of cost increases is big for our industry and that eats into profit margins, which are already slim.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Danny Doolans is one of Good Spirits Hospitality’s venues.

#7 Good Spirits Hospitality

Good Spirits Hospitality operates 10 bars in Auckland and Hamilton, including well-known pubs Danny Doolans, Doolan Brothers and the Cock & Bull.

The NZX-listed firm has a current market capitalisation of $1.44m and employs about 200 staff.

In the last financial year, the company made sales revenue of $17.6m, down from $23.3m a year earlier.

Overall, it made a loss of $6.6m in the year to June 30, 2022, up from a loss of $5.8m in the previous year. One-off unusual items that contributed to the reported net loss included due diligence costs of $1.5m related to the failed Nourish Group acquisition.

The company said its last financial year had been a challenging for the group, with Covid continuing to impact the business.

Bidois said the hospitality industry had fewer closures than she had anticipated through the immediate Covid-19 period.

Good Spirits shut down and vacated its O'Hagans Irish Bar at the end of 2022 after the landlord, Leo Molloy, declined to renew its lease.

The hospitality group has posted losses for the last three financial years as lockdowns and border closures have hurt trading.

Bidois said the hospitality industry had fewer closures than she had anticipated through the immediate Covid-19 period.

“We still see people who are struggling with paying down debt they accumulated over that time but by and large, it is phenomenal they way the industry worked through those times.

“We’re past the Covid days, but we’re still recovering, but going strong.”

Supplied NZ-owned Esquires Coffee was recently ranked a leader amongst UK coffee shops for social and environmental efforts.

#8 Cooks Coffee Company

Kiwi cafe business Cooks Coffee Company, the firm behind Esquires Coffee and Triple Two coffee shops, is headquartered in New Zealand but makes its money in England and Ireland.

The NZX-listed firm operates 85 cafes in Britain, and in recent years tried to establish local business here through an acquisition of coffee brand Mojo, which subsequently fell through when the company was unable to raise the $19m capital needed to purchase the brand.

Cooks Coffee also has 25 stores in Pakistan, Indonesia and the Middle East.

The company has grown to become the fourth-largest cafe business in Britain based on outlet numbers, behind Starbucks, Costa and Caffe​ Nero, according to Allegra Strategies.

It has been on a loss-making streak for quite some time.

In the year to March 31, the company’s revenue decreased by 10% to $6.6m, down from $7.3m in in 2022.

Its loss for the year swelled to $2.4m, up from the $558,000 a year prior, and a $2.6m loss in 2021.

Cooks Coffee said the reason for the bigger loss this year was a $3m write down of receivables and impairment of goodwill and intangible assets relating to its Triple Two business.

It opened an additional six stores in the year and plans to open further new stores in its current year.

“The longer-term strategy will focus on growing the store network and the company will also look to grow via synergistic acquisitions,” the company said in its most recent annual report.

At the end of 2022, the company listed on minor British stock exchange, the Aquis Stock Exchange, an independent growth index.

Cooks Coffee has a current market cap of $13.9m.