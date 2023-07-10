Online tool allowing users to see properties landlords own taken down

Investors now own 36 per cent of all Kiwi homes, new research shows.

An online search tool that allowed tenants to see what other properties their landlords own has been taken down.

The creators of the website whatdoesmylandlordown.org said the move was taken after they were told by deputy privacy commissioner Liz MacPherson that the tool was a breach of the Privacy Act.

The search tool at whatdoesmylandlordown.org has been replaced with a single blog post, in which the group remained defiant, and requested help in challenging the commission.

“This decision was entirely at the deputy commissioner’s discretion, and was based on her subjective interpretation of the Privacy Act,” the creators wrote.

“It is clear to us that the deputy commissioner’s opinion has been shaped by pressure from landlords and property developers.”

A spokesperson for the Privacy Commission said under the Privacy Act, agencies that collected and held personal information had a duty to protect it and respect it to avoid causing harm to people.

"Every New Zealander has a right to privacy regardless of age or situation,” the spokesperson said.

The website creators said MacPherson’s decision impacted access to ownership information supplied by Land Information New Zealand (LINZ).

“To access ownership information from LINZ, we agreed to their licence for personal data,” a spokesperson for the website’s developers said.

“One of that license's requirements is that we comply with the Privacy Act 2020 when using the data.

“When the deputy commissioner decided that we are in breach of the Act, her office notified LINZ, and they have since voided our licence agreement and revoked our access to the data.”

When asked whether the Privacy Commission had ordered the website taken down, a spokesperson for the commission said the matter was ongoing.

”The Privacy Commissioner continues to communicate with the website owners, LINZ and members of the public about the privacy aspects involved.

“Our office doesn’t confirm or comment on complaints about a particular agency.”

The creators of the tool responded to privacy complaints early on by hiding the name of people if they owned fewer than 20 properties, and created a form that enabled users to obfuscate their name in records, should they want to.

The creators also made the software behind the website open source in their most recent blog post, so others could set up similar tools.

The website allowed users to search the address of their rental, see its owners, and then see what other properties they owned.

Other paid-for tools provide the same and more informations, including when properties were bought, the names of the owners, and the prices paid.

Supplied Liz MacPherson, the deputy privacy commissioner, has been contacted for comment.

The website’s creators pointed to Terranet, which provided similar insights, but which the group said was marketed at property owners, not at tenants.

For this reason, the creators said Terrant had not received the same scrutiny.

“This too raises questions about who's interests the DPC [department of the privacy commissioner] is acting in.”

The creators said the motive of the online search tool was to empower tenants.

The group said hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders continued to live in cold, damp, mouldy, and otherwise unhealthy rentals.

“At the same time, the average rental price is at a record-breaking high, sucking up the money of vulnerable people while the cost of living rises,” the group wrote.

Screenshot The whatdoesmylandlordown.org website was often overwhelmed by traffic when it first launched.

“So, it has never been more important that we hold the people who benefit from these conditions accountable.

“Since successive governments have done little to help, we started WDMLO [What Does My Landlord Own] as a tool to help renters, journalists, and activists demand better and improve their immediate conditions.

“The Deputy Commissioner's decision shows an obvious contempt for these conditions.”

The creators identified themselves as renters, and said they did not have the money to defend against the legal repercussions that the deputy commissioner could bring.

“We urge the deputy commissioner, the commissioner, and other relevant decision makers to repeal this decision.”