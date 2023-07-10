2degrees to join One NZ and Spark in switching off 3G

Advantages of 3G phones have included their relative simplicity and often longer battery life.

2degrees has joined One NZ and Spark in announcing a closure date for its 3G mobile network, meaning there will soon be no easy options to use tens of thousands of older mobiles in New Zealand.

2degrees said it would close its 3G service towards the end of 2025, so it could focus its investments on 4G and 5G.

Spark also intends to close its 3G mobile network towards the end of 2025, while One NZ will shut down its 3G network in August next year.

In One NZ’s case, some of its 3G phone customers should still be able to make voice calls and texts after that date, as some would drop back to its older 2G service, which the company has committed to keep open until at least the end of 2025.

The arrival of 3G revolutionised the mobile market when it was introduced by One NZ – then Vodafone NZ – in 2006, and 2degrees chief executive Mark Callander said it had proved a reliable technology.

But telcos around the world have been keen to recycle the radio spectrum on which it runs to support the extension of their newer, faster 5G networks.

2degrees would contact customers who were still using 3G devices or handsets that would not work on its newer networks, Callander said.

“Some older 4G handsets drop back to 3G for calling and these devices will also need to be replaced over the next 2½ years.”

Other customers might have 4G capability on their phone but need to enable it in their settings, he said.

2degrees had 4G phones prices from $119 and customers could drop off their 3G phones at 2degrees stores for recycling, he said.