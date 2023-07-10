Trade Me to extend auctions affected by site outage

Trade Me suffered an outage on Monday afternoon.

Online marketplace Trade Me will extend auctions that were meant to close on Monday afternoon after the site was pulled offline.

Trade Me head of engineering Anna Cupples said the site was out of action due to an internal connectivity issue.

“We’ve taken the site down while our tech teams work on resolving an issue.

“This is a very rare occurrence and we know that this is not ideal. We're really sorry for any trouble this is causing our customers.”

Affected auctions would be extended, she said.

“We’ll be debriefing thoroughly to make sure we learn the lessons we should, and we’ll do our very best to stop it from happening again.”

The site was operating normally just before 3pm.