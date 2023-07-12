'Lazy money' costing average Kiwi adult $1000 a year

Shane Solly tells Market Matters what clues the next week holds for the fight against inflation

“Lazy money” left in low-interest savings accounts or no-interest cheque accounts is resulting in New Zealanders missing out on about $4 billion a year, according to a former bank boss.

David Cunningham, who was chief executive of the Co-Operative Bank and now leads mortgage broking firm Squirrel, said that equated to roughly $1000 for every New Zealand adult, although the amount was not evenly distributed

He said savers should be looking at one-year term deposits and special rates, and avoiding low-interest accounts and shorter term deposits.

“It’s like anything, banks always have a reasonably good rate for the hot money, or the rate-sensitive people who manage their money closely.

“If I’ve got $10,000 on a one-year term deposit at 5.85% that’s $585 a year, versus leaving it in a cheque account earning nothing.”

Shorter-term deposits were also shaping up to be less advantageous to savers, with the average three-month term deposit currently earning the depositor around 4.2%, Cunningham said.

That compared to the six-month term deposit rate, at 5.65%.

Shorter-term rates usually tracked the bank bill rate, or the rates banks lent to each other at.

The three-month bank bill rate sat at 5.68%, 1.47% higher than the shorter term deposit rate, suggesting a good profit margin for the bank, and that customers might not be getting the rates they could be.

Longer-term deposit rates usually tracked wholesale market interest rates, known as swap rates.

SUPPLIED David Cunningham says Squirrel is currently trying to disrupt the country’s main banks.

The current one-year swap rate was 5.87%, while the term deposit rates for the major banks (including ANZ, ASB, BNZ, Kiwibank, Westpac) were all 5.8% or 5.85%.

That narrow difference, of between 0.07% and 0.02%, suggested banks were competing strongly in this space.

“Given retail customers are getting wholesale market prices the interest rate on that is pretty fair.”

Cunningham said banks tended to move their special rate around, and most were currently around six to nine-month terms.

Although a better option for savers than shorter term rates, special rates were showing a tendency to align.

“The big banks all have specials at exactly 5.65% right now,” Cunningham said.

“They zig together and zag together so all rates for the special gravitate to about the same level.”

Canstar NZ general manager Jose George said there was notable variation in the market.

“There are some really attractive rates on offer, such as 6.1% for a one-year term,” he said.

“This is far higher than what was in market just a few months ago, so that’s a good thing for consumers.

Canstar monitoring noted the interest offered on term deposits had tracked upwards with home loan rates during this official cash rate hiking cycle.

”Generally, floating rates are the first to respond to any OCR change, then fixed rates, and finally savings rates,” George said.

“But this tracking of these rates together suggests banks have been more responsive to shifts in the OCR. There could be a number of reasons behind this, including banks coming under more scrutiny over their profits and offerings to customers.”

George said people looking to make more from their savings might want to consider different offers or moving to a bank with better deals.

Supplied/Supplied Canstar data comparing term deposit rates to interest rates

New Zealanders were reacting to the relatively poor rates on regular savings accounts, Cunningham said, and shifting some money.

“According to Reserve Bank data, right now there’s $42b sitting in transaction accounts earning a 0% interest rate,” Cunningham said.

“The banks either lend this out or leave sitting in their own bank account with the Reserve Bank at 5.5%. Doing the maths, that’s $2.3b per year of easy income for the banks.”

“Those income numbers were much smaller when interest rates were close to 0%, but they’ve exploded upwards as interest rates have risen.”

George said lower interest savings account might remain the best option for people who might need quick access to their cash.