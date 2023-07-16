For-good lender Money Sweetspot getting calls from banks keen to learn how to treat customers fairly

Money Sweetspot has been getting calls from banks.

But they’re not mad that the social good lender has been undercutting their loan rates, and taking customers from them with financial “reset” loans.

Instead, they are nervous about Conduct of Financial Institutions laws coming into effect in early 2025, which will require them to treat customers “fairly”, says co-founder Meurig Chapman.

“It’s been fascinating how many major banks have reached out to us to see how it works,” he says.

The “it” is Money Sweetspot’s lending ethos and its financial education programme.

The aim with every new customer who refinances with Money Sweetspot, which only launched in March, is to lower their costs, and get them out of debt, as opposed to keeping them on a profitable debt treadmill for as long as possible.

But it’s also to educate them. Borrowers earn education rewards points for completing online money education courses. The points are then converted into money being taken off their reset loans.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Sasha Lockley says Money Sweetspot is a new kind of finance company. Backed by the Tindall Foundation and Christian Savings, it aims to get people out of debt, while being financially sustsainable.

Money Sweetspot’s for-good lending model scored it a win at the global Financial Wellbeing Impact Awards in the Biggest Impact on Financial Health category.

It’s all piquing banks’ interest.

“They are trying to figure out how they can support customers, is there a different approach. We are happy to talk to anybody about this,” Chapman says.

But he and co-founder Sasha Lockley see things that they say do not look much like banks doing the best by their customers.

One reset borrower had had a bank credit card debt for two decades, making only minimum repayments. “We’ve just refinanced it at 10%,” Lockley said.

The average interest rate on credit card debt is 18.4%, data from the Reserve Bank Te Pūtea Matua shows.

Neither Chapman nor Lockley, both of whom have had long finance company careers, won’t be drawn into attacking banks. Chapman says he empathises with them, and their employees.

“Most of us are humans. We’re trying to do the best for our customers,” he says.

Lockley is less impressed with some finance companies though, and their tactics, lending rates, and especially fees.

“You’ll never get me to say the whole system’s broken,” she says.

But, she says, the lending system is data-driven, not human-driven.

Someone experiencing an unexpected life event is deemed by the data-driven system to be high-risk to lend to, resulting in them being charged high fees, and eye-wateringly high interest.

Money Sweetspot talks about “humans” rather than borrowers and has now lent to just over 220 of them, with total reset loans of just over $5.3 million.

Stephen Andrews Ill-health can make it hard for families to keep their finances in the black.

Money Sweetspot’s humans are “strugglers and jugglers”, people from niddle New Zealand whose money lives are in a bit of a mess, but not an irredeemable one.

They are often people who are in a mess because of life events; illness, income loss, relationship break-ups, and car break-downs.

Chapman says one customer is an air pilot, who lost his job during Covid.

Lockley says another is a Filipino New Zealander, who got into debt helping pay the medical bills of a loved one in the Philippines, who fell ill with cancer.

“People assume we are not going to help, because that’s the experience they’ve had out there, or that we will charge a ridiculous interest rate. That's the experience they’ve had,” Lockley says.

“Bad things happen to good people,” she says.

Funding for the loans comes in part from a line of credit from Bank of New Zealand, but shareholders include the Tindall Foundation and Christian Savings.

A social impact evaluation for those investors by Impact Lab concluded every $1 invested in Money Sweetspot created $7 of “measurable social value”, which includes better health, and reducing the need for benefits, and other social services.

The average reset loan rate Money Sweetspot is charging is 13% on loans due to be paid off over an average of four years, though there are no penalties for early repayment.

In some cases, before refinancing their loans into a Money Sweetspot reset loan, people were paying 20% to 30%, with some of that debt being high-interest bank credit card debt.

Money Sweetspot also does not charge account fees, or default interest.

Lockley estimates over the lifetime of their loans, the 220 borrowers will potentially end up paying in the region of $1.8m less in fees and interest.

June was the lender’s biggest month so far, thanks to an advertising campaign by BNZ. It was also a month that saw a shift in the people asking for reset loans.

“In the last month, homeowners trying to keep their house,” Lockley says.

These are people who have home loans, often taken out recently, but also credit card and personal loan debt their banks will not let them refinance into their home loans.

They are now having to cope with very high home loan rates, the result of the Reserve Bank cranking up the official cash rate in a bid to bring inflation back under control.

There’s also a steady stream of people looking to clear their personal debts in preparation for trying to buy their first home, Lockley says, often referred on by financial mentors.

Money Sweetspot operates out of a boutique office in the upmarket Auckland shopping precinct of Newmarket, but it has borrowers from as far afield as Invercargill.

By March next year, it hopes to have 1000 borrowers.

Its other big goal is to shame finance companies and banks to change their business models, take up the ethos of treating customers fairly, and educating them to get them out of never-ending cycles of debt.

“Our goal is not to be a billion-dollar business,” Lockley says.

“There are 1.7 million New Zealanders served by non-bank organisations for their finance. Our goal is that those organisations will go, ‘If we take some time to understand the human, the result would be better for our customers’.”