Reserve Bank leaves official cash rate unchanged at 5.5%

National leader Christopher Luxon and ACT leader David Seymour say an unchanged Official Cash Rate (OCR) doesn't mean the worst is over for borrowers.

The Reserve Bank has kept the official cash rate on hold at 5.5% after reviewing its monetary policy on Wednesday.

But it added some spice to the announcement by saying it believed that house prices were “now around sustainable levels” after their recent falls.

Average mortgage rates on outstanding loans had increased from about 3% in early 2022 to about 5% today and, based on current commercial bank pricing, average mortgage rates were expected to reach about 6% early next year, it said.

READ MORE:

* Reserve Bank likely to reveal first pause since OCR hiking began

* Reserve Bank will leave interest rates unchanged on Wednesday, economists agree

* By the numbers: The mortgage refixing bomb



The decision to leave the OCR on hold was as expected.

ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner said there was “nothing to see” in the announcement and a good deal of “copy-paste” from the Reserve Bank’s last monetary policy statement.

Stuff Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr.

But she qualified that by saying one new factor was an implicit acknowledgement from the central bank that its house price forecasts had been too pessimistic.

Capital Economic’s economist Abhijit Surya said the tone of the statement from the Reserve Bank “did strike some hawkish notes” but had reinforced its view that the bank’s tightening cycle was over.

The Reserve Bank’s current forecast, which was not formally updated on Wednesday, suggests the next move in the OCR will be downwards, with the first cut tipped around the end of next year, although many economists are expecting cuts to come sooner.

The bank’s monetary policy committee said that interest rates were constraining spending and inflation pressure “as anticipated and required”.

Global economic growth remained weak and inflation pressures were easing, it said.

But it said the OCR would need to remain at a restrictive level “for the foreseeable future” to ensure that consumer price inflation returned to the bank’s 1% to 3% target range.”

“Global inflation rates continue to decline, assisted by the normalisation of international supply chains, and the decline in shipping costs and energy prices,” it said.

“In New Zealand, inflation is expected to continue to decline from its peak, and with it measures of inflation expectations. Core inflation is expected to decline as capacity constraints ease.”

Employment levels were above their maximum sustainable level in New Zealand, but there were signs of labour market pressures dissipating and vacancies declining, the bank said.

“Consumer spending growth has eased and residential construction activity has declined, while house prices have returned to more sustainable levels. More generally, businesses are reporting slower demand for their goods and services, and weak investment intentions.”

The Reserve Bank said the net impact of inward immigration on capacity pressures in the economy remained uncertain, but an ongoing recovery in tourism spending was supporting demand.

“House prices have stabilised in recent months and the committee noted that the outlook for the housing market has become more balanced,” it said.

Alden Williams/Stuff The Reserve Bank’s most notable comment may be that house prices are “now around sustainable levels”.

“Higher net migration is supporting demand for housing but higher interest rates continue to exert downward pressure on housing demand.”

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the Reserve Bank was repeating its key statements that the OCR would need to remain at a restrictive level for the foreseeable future and that continued restrictive conditions would get inflation down.

“The bank will remain wary for the time being so won’t relax ... we don’t expect OCR cuts until May next year, give or take,” he said.