No plans for paying creators for content scraped by Google's AI Bard

Paul Duignan on what Google Bard's newest updates are, and how they position the company.

Google does not appear to have any plans or models under development to ensure the creators of the content used by the company’s AI, Bard, get paid.

The vice president of engineering for Google Bard, Amarnag Subramanya, was asked about any plans to pay those who made the content Bard used during a launch event for the next iteration of the AI.

The next iteration went live this week. Upgrades to Bard included the expansion to more than 40 languages, 59 countries and territories, the ability for Bard to understand pictures, and to speak answers out loud to users.

In response to questions about paying those whose content Bard took, Subramanya said Google was still in the early stages of rolling out generative models.

“I don’t think we have a very clear understanding of the right business model around these models,” he said.

“We’ve been very transparent that like other large language models, the models we are using are trained on publicly available content on the web.”

Subramanya said publishers, policymakers, regulators, experts and users had to come together and make sure everyone was “being done right by”.

He said the company had a history of this approach.

However, Google’s largest offering, its online search tool, is facing increased challenge in New Zealand and abroad from governments and the news industry, who want the tech giant to pay for the news it hosts and makes revenue from.

Google did recently agree to start paying number of news organisations, including Stuff, to provide content for its News Showcase platform, a site launched internationally in 2020.

However, news publishers are still waiting on the Government to progress a proposed law that would require the likes of Google and Facebook to enter into payment agreements for news placed on its main search platform.

When asked whether Bard would start citing where it got information from, Subramanya said the aim was for Bard to create new content, rather than plagiarise others’ work.

“That said, there are cases indeed where Bard will generate content or spans of text that are similar to what might be in other sources,” he said.

“In those cases we very clearly already cite those sources.”

When Bard was asked about a number of recent news stories, including bullying allegations against Kiri Allan, the Auckland bus drivers’ strikes, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ trip to China, and the outcome of recent political polls, in only one response did Bard reference a news site in the first response.

When subsequently asked where Bard got the information used in responses, in almost every instance the AI cited multiple news sites.

On the final search, the AI refused to provide sources after being asked, stating providing sources was outside its capability.

The Privacy Commissioner warned companies in late May that they were bound by the Privacy Act, as were AI tools, and he would expect all agencies using AI systems that could take personal information to create new content to be thinking about the consequences.

Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg Google is one of a number of tech giants competing in the generative AI space, including Amazon, and OpenAI.

Subramanya said users had the ability to control the use their interactions were put to by going to Bard’s “my activity” link and deleting a particular conversation or interactions over a certain timeframe.

Users could also set an auto-delete on their interactions for three months, 18 months, or permanently.

He said the privacy policy clearly stated some interactions were used to improve the quality of the Bard model, and there was an automated system that sought to remove private information.

“There is a human review process as well in order to make sure that some of this private data doesn’t get into the model training, if any.”

Bard’s new features

When Bard launched roughly three-and-a-half months ago it had a slightly underwhelming reception, with some highlighting its features and responses where similar to or less extensive than competitors.

Subramanya said it was launched as a limited experiment in the US and UK, and Google intentionally started with a “somewhat light-weight large language model” in order to gain feedback and make sure the tool was safe.

The update fills in a number of gaps in the functionality of Bard.

Post-update users will be able to import images into Bard, and it will be able to understand what the image shows and be able to work with it.

This new system worked with Google Lens, an image recognition technology, to understand the image, then brought in generative AI that could identify the object or location and discuss it with the user.

Subramanya said he recently used the feature to de-clutter his desk, with Bard able to recognise what was on the desk and the ways to tidy it.

This feature would only be available in English, initially, but would be expanded to other languages.

Users would also be able to save conversations and label them, so they could return to the same discussion, and pick it up again at a later date.

User would also be able to change how Bard responds, and ask it for shorter or longer responses, or a more relaxed or formal tone.

Bard was also no longer a text-only response system, and users will now be able to tap a small speaker icon in order to have bard speak the answer.

“Reading something is great, but listening to it is often better,” Subramanya said.

“For instance, if you ask Bard to generate a script, perhaps you want to listen to it instead of read it.”

Subramanya said the spoken system could be useful to help people understand how to pronounce a word.

In the largest expansion to date, Bard would be available in 40 new languages, including Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish.

Bard was already available in English, Japanese and Korean.

“We feel this is a great step towards democratising both knowledge and imagination,” Subramanya said.

The system would also be expanded to 59 more countries and territories including all EU countries, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and others.

Coding had also become a top use of Bard, and updates allowed improved ability to export certain types of code.

The update would allow exporting of Python code, a general-purpose programming language, to Replit (a code collaboration platform) in addition to Google Colab.

Subramanya said the target was for Bard to always produce secure code, but it was a collaborative tool and code should always be looked over to ensure it was fit for purpose.

There would also be new share features, which allowed users to share Bard’s responses with friends and family.