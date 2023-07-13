Bank workers feel 'shafted' as they battle to get pay increases while banks earn mega profits

Westpac First Union members are deciding wether or not to strike.

Bank workers say they feel their pay is being “shafted” in favour of profits.

Westpac First Union members rejected an “insulting” pay offer this week, which they say is not enough considering the bank’s large profits.

First Union national organiser finance Callum Francis said the sentiment was felt by workers across the industry who said their pay was not increasing while banks basked in profits.

More than 95% of members voted to reject a 7% pay increase over 18-months with an additional one-off lump sum payment of $1000 after four months of bargaining.

Instead, workers will vote on taking industrial action this week.

Francis said workers had been disappointed and offended during negotiations with Westpac.

"Bank workers shouldn’t have to negotiate for four months for a pay rise that keeps up with the cost of living with one of the largest banks in the Australasian market, who are supposedly an industry leader and last year made over a billion dollars in profit.”

Since 2021, Westpac workers had received pay increases well below the rate of inflation while bank profits remained steady and executives and managers’ salaries continued to rise, he said.

Westpac reported a $426 million after-tax for the six months to the end of March, down 33% on same period a year ago, despite the bank being able to charge customers higher margins.

The anger at a lack of pay increases was being felt across the banking sector and staff perks were not cutting it, Francis said.

ROB KITCHIN/STUFF Commerce Commission probe into retail banking competition

“What we've been inundated with today is comments about how the ‘perks’ aren't good enough. Members need better salary increases.

”Regarding profit increases and how members feel they are being shafted in favour of profits for the banks, it's a strong feeling across the industry and all of the banks are making record profits over the last couple of years.”

A Westpac NZ spokesperson said it remained open to a “constructive discussion” with First Union on a resolution.

“We are mindful of the increasing cost of living and the financial impact on our employees.

He said the bank believed its remuneration compared favourably to other employers in the financial services sector and included a range of benefits for employees.

“While we acknowledge union members have voted in favour of rejecting Westpac’s offer, this still represents a minority of our overall workforce.

“We have plans in place across the business to minimise any disruption for customers in the event of industrial action.”

The KPMG Financial Institutions Performance Survey showed despite rising home loan rates, and customers having to cope with high inflation, most banks have managed to increase their margins in the past 12 months

Banks’ ability to maintain margins as households and businesses face increasing financial pressures made the Government order the Commerce Commission to conduct a market study on competition in the retail banking market.

The market study would examine how well competition was working and consider options for enhancing competition for the long-term benefit of households.