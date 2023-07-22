All hands on deck as record cruise ship numbers planned for Northland's Bay of Islands

The Bay of islands has 92 cruise ship visits proposed for the upcoming summer, with more than 155,000 passengers coming to shore by tender, as there is no cruise ship wharf. (File photo)

A record number of cruise ships expected in Northland’s Bay of Islands for the 2023-24 season is good news for businesses suffering from Covid restrictions and poor weather.

Ninety-two ships carrying more than 155,000 passengers are proposed to sail into the Bay from September to April, although not all the visits are confirmed yet.

This compares with just 43 ships scheduled in 2022-23 and the pre-Covid height of 83 ships in 2019-20.

And the influx of visitors could bring a much-needed cash injection into the region of up to $27 million, if figures from 2019, which show passengers spent $170 each in Te Tai Tokerau, ring true this time around.

READ MORE:

* Bad weather blasts North Island tourism's hopes for a bumper summer to help recoup pandemic losses

* Cruise ship cancellations in Picton, but visits back to pre-Covid levels

* Cruise ship Azamara Quest's passengers not too happy with change in cruise's plans due to biofouling



For Chloe Barnett​ from Bay of Islands Tours, the cruise ship record is exciting news after three Covid-impacted years.

This summer, as restrictions were lifted, Northland was drenched by ongoing severe weather which closed roads and led to 44% of cruises being cancelled.

Ruth Lawton/123RF.com Visitors want to come to the Bay of Islands for its stunning beauty and cultural heritage, says NZ Cruise Ship Association chief executive Jacqui Lloyd. (File photo)

A further six ships could not sail into the bay for not cleaning biofouling, which breached New Zealand’s strict biosecurity rules.

Such losses have a huge impact on seasonal businesses like Barnett’s tour guide company, whose only saving grace was Cyclone Gabrielle recovery money, she said.

She hoped the boon season will mean all seven of her casual, local staff will get a good stream of work.

“Even if we lose 20% of those cruise ships, we’re still going to get a record. We normally lose four or five due to weather and high swells.”

Supplied Bay of Islands Tours business operators Chloe and Matthew Barnett are hoping the bumper cruise season will help their business, which is struggling from severe weather and Covid-19 restrictions.

Far North mayor Moko Tepania said the Bay of Islands is almost reaching the limit of visitors it can comfortably host.

Residents in the port town of Lyttelton have shunned cruise ship passengers, fearing they will overrun and overwhelm the small town.

But Tepania did not think the same thing would happen in Northland – aside from the odd grumble – the district is renowned for its manaakitanga [hospitality].

“I’m looking forward to seeing our tourism sector bounce back after Covid.”

KEVIN STENT Ovation of the Seas will be the largest cruise ship visiting the Bay of Islands. It carries 4180 passengers and will visit October 2023 and February 2024. (File photo of ship in Wellington)

The increase in visitors to Paihia will help the town grow, he said.

Irwin Wilson, business development manager for council-owned Far North Holdings, said while there will be more ships this season, they will be smaller, so the number of passengers will be similar to 2019-20.

“This is another great opportunity for our local businesses to reap the benefits of this type of clientele, who have the potential to spend more while ashore.”

He advises Paihia locals to check the cruise ship schedule and plan around it, if they want to avoid large numbers of visitors to the town.

Wilson said there is also a need to improve the restrooms and footpaths around Paihia’s foreshore – not just for cruise ship passengers, but for all visitors to the Bay – with improvements planned by council and Focus Paihia.

Chris McKeen/Stuff P&O Pacific Explorer docked in Auckland's Queens Wharf, marking the return of cruise ships after a long two years (video published August 2022).

NZ Cruise Ship Association chief executive Jacqui Lloyd said cruise passengers enjoy the Bay of Islands’ “stunning beauty”, which they first notice when they come ashore by tender or runabout.

The Bay of Islands is also well-liked for its cultural history, such as the story of Waitangi.

Behind the scenes, Far North Holdings has managed to smoothly run the logistics for the cruise ships, Lloyd said.

“It’s always very, very good feedback for the Bay.”

The record cruises to the Bay of Islands is part of swelling numbers of cruise ships coming to New Zealand in general, Lloyd said.

This is because New Zealand is on the “bucket list” of many tourists, she said.

Cruising is also a growing way to travel, and problems with outbreaks during the Covid-19 pandemic have been addressed with strict health and safety measures, Lloyd said.