Markets wrap: Disappointing Chinese growth weighs on stocks

The sharemarket fell after weaker than expected economic data out of China, New Zealand’s largest trading partner, and gains in the local currency.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 0.6%, or 74.51 points, to 11,938.92 on Monday following the Matariki long weekend. On the broader market 64 stocks rose and 75 fell with $94 million shares traded.

Chinese data released on Monday showed the world’s second-largest economy grew at a 6.3% annual pace in the June quarter, ahead of the March quarter’s 4.5% rate but lagging behind analysts forecasts for growth of more than 7%.

The country’s growth is expected to slow further in coming months given slack consumer demand in China and weaker demand for Chinese exports in other economies as their post-pandemic recoveries lose momentum.

“The China data was weaker than expected and our currency strength in the last few sessions is probably another reason - it might be offshore investors taking some profits,” said Hobson Wealth Partners investment adviser Brad Gordon.

Reserve Bank data showed the New Zealand dollar was trading at US63.53 cents as of 3pm on Monday, having climbed from US62.025c a week ago and US61.36c two weeks ago.

A higher local currency boosted returns for overseas investors, and may prompt them to sell to realise profits, Gordon said.

He noted that larger companies on the benchmark were weaker, which suggested institutional selling.

Meridian Energy fell 2.7% to $5.40, Auckland International Airport fell 1.1% to $8.31, Spark fell 0.5% to $5.015, Mercury fell 1.4% to $6.40, Infratil fell 0.9% to $9.90, Mainfreight fell 0.1% to $71.95, Contact Energy fell 1.1% to $8.03, Fletcher Building fell 2% to $5.47, and Port of Tauranga fell 1% to $6.20. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, the largest local stock on the index, bucked the trend, advancing 0.5% to $24.58.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Despite calls from the New Zealand government to diversify, exporters are sending a great slice of the pie to China every year.

Vulcan Steel dropped 6.9% to $8.65 after the company cut its forecast for 2023 profit.

The company said it expects to report profit of between $86m to $89m in the year to June 30, 2023, down from its earlier forecast for profit of $95m to $109m, and below the $124m reported in 2022.

Vulcan said the cost of integrating Ullrich Aluminium, which it acquired in August last year, would reach $10m, double the $5m previously expected.

Vulcan managing director Rhys Jones said the company had previously signalled that it expected the 2023 financial year to be more challenging and underlying earnings, excluding integration costs, had been broadly in line, albeit near the low end, of its expectations.

Volumes excluding aluminium fell 13% in the 2023 financial year, and overall margins were in line with expectations, he said.

“Market conditions remain uncertain in the near term, with potential for further weakness, especially in New Zealand ahead of the upcoming general election,” Jones said.

Given the uncertain trading conditions, Vulcan would not provide earnings guidance for the coming year at its full-year result announcement on August 29, but would provide a trading update at its annual meeting in November, he said.

Computer chip maker Rakon shed 3.4% to 86c after it warned a slowdown in 5G network infrastructure deployments could hit its earnings this year.

Rakon said its telecom infrastructure customers had indicated a slowdown in 5G deployments would last longer than initially forecast. The company said that could shave up to $10m from its previously estimate of $26m to $34m in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation in the year to the end of March 2024.

“This temporary slowdown is driven by a more conservative stance from the global mobile network operators for FY24,” the company said. “The reduced demand will lead to a slower drawdown of stockpiled inventory among Rakon’s telecom infrastructure customers.”

Rakon said it would work alongside its customers as they managed their inventory levels through the temporary slowdown, and would update its projections through the year. It was also looking to recalibrate its resources and costs.

The company said its medium to longer term growth fundamentals and drivers were strong and it was confident of a return to normal customer inventory levels by the end of the 2024 financial year.

Rakon said the demand outlook in the space and defence sector remained strong, with higher than expected product orders in the 2024 financial year and a healthy order book extending out to 2025.

Solution Dynamics, which handles print and digital customer communications for companies, closed unchanged at $2 after lifting its profit forecast.

The company said it expected to post a profit of $3.4m in the year to the end of June 2023, up from its earlier forecast of $3m and ahead of 2022’s record $2.56m profit.

“Trading in June was stronger than expected from a combination of positive performance from NZ operations and some pull forward of international revenue,” it said.

- With AP