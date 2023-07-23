Gong Cha expansion brewing: Spike in demand for bubble tea sees global giant grow local footprint

Global bubble tea giant Gong Cha is gearing up to open three more local tea shops, following three recent new store openings, and eyeing 40 outlets in New Zealand by 2025.

Bubble tea, or boba, is a tea-based drink made with soft tapioca balls called pearls. Originally created in Taiwan in the 1980s, the beverage has gained popularity around the world.

Gong Cha, based in Britain, sells more than 3 billion beverages in this country each year, and has 2000 stores worldwide in 23 markets.

Started by two friends in a small house in Taiwan, Gong Cha is now the world’s fastest-growing bubble tea brand.

It wants to grow its New Zealand business, and plans to increase its store network from the current 28 to 40 and says it will lift staff numbers to about 300 to cope with increased demand.

New Zealand is one of Gong Cha’s fastest-growing markets. Over the past year it has increased its local revenue by 20%, compared to the global store average increase of 6.2%.

Gong Cha New Zealand manager Marcus Teh said growth had notably accelerated since February.

“New Zealand [sales] have been climbing back up after the whole Covid situation. Now, we want to open as much [stores] as we can but looking at the economy and inflation, we think three to five more stores is enough to open in the immediate term,” said Teh.

“We already have plans to open three stores next year. Three stores this year we have opened, including the one on Friday which will mark the 2000th store for Gong Cha around the world.”

It has plans to open outlets at Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland Airports.

Gong Cha wants to have 10,000 stores globally within the next seven years.

Globally, sales of bubble tea are growing at a rate of 8% annually and it is expected to be a $6.9 billion industry by 2027.

Gong Cha, like other hospitality operators, had been hammered by Covid-19, but Teh said in recent years it had returned to growth driven by its shopping centre outlets.

“We’ve seen a lot of growth, especially in the malls. The cities are still struggling because people are still not back in [the same numbers]. Those stores in the city, even in Wellington and Queen Street, are still struggling, but we can see students are back, tourists slowly coming back, and people are hanging out in malls and doing takeaways more often, so post-Covid sales have been increasing.”

Supplied/Stuff Marcus Teh says Gong Cha New Zealand is one of the group’s fastest-growing markets.

Gong Cha makes between $20 million to $25m in sales in New Zealand each year. It has been operating here for almost eight years.

“By 2025, with all the growth and trend now of people liking bubble tea, we think that will go up about $40m,” said Teh.

“It's not a new beverage, but people are drinking more tea now rather than coffee. Worldwide, people more often turn to tea now – green tea with its health benefits and matcha for its antioxidants.

“New Zealand is one of our top 10 most performing countries. But due to New Zealand’s population it is not the biggest market.”

Teh said part of Gong Cha’s global growth strategy would be to partner with global gaming brands and household retail and fashion names to build loyalty programmes offering freebies such as collectables and discounts.

It was working on a similar strategy to engage the local market and local household names.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Once deemed Auckland’s Golden Mile, Queen St is still littered with empty shops even as more workers return to the city.

City centre headaches

Gong Cha said it had faced challenges operating its business in New Zealand.

Staffing issues had put the brakes on, Teh said.

“The hospitality sector here has bounced back a lot but we still have a lot of challenges such as people still not eating out enough, people still not going back to the city [as much].

“Staffing has been a really big issue because during Covid, even chefs and other hospitality staff moved out of this type of work and haven’t come back. Staff shortages are one of hospitality’s worst nightmares.”

Auckland CBD organisation Heart of the City’s March quarter results show that retail spending was 82% of what it was in the same period of 2019. Meanwhile, footfall, on average, was about 70% of 2019 figures.

Viv Beck, chief executive of Heart of the City, said Auckland’s CBD had made gains in its recovery.

But despite the improving footfall and spending figures, and more workers returning more regularly to the city, Queen Street is still home to a string of empty shops and retail spaces for lease.

“We’ve been tracking up since the border reopened, however, we know how hard it is for many businesses,” Beck said.

She was hopeful trading would improve on the back of planned events in the city.

“We hope to see some positive increases in both spend and the numbers of people here over the coming month with the FIFA Women’s World Cup about to kick off and [alongside] a host of other events.”