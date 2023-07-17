Trelise Cooper explored sale

High-end fashion brand Trelise Cooper was reportedly up for sale, with PwC enlisted as advisers for what has been dubbed “Project Paris”, however, the company now says this is not the case.

The iconic New Zealand retail brand, known for its luxurious heavily-patterned dresses and other women’s fashion, is owned by Cooper. The Australian reported she and her husband, Jack, wanted to step back from the business.

However, in a statement on Monday afternoon, Cooper said the business withdrew exploring a sale.

“As a result of our continuing growth we were previously looking at a series of investment options to assist us to meet the increased demand for our product collections both here and internationally.

“At this time we are no longer pursuing international expansion and therefore withdrew plans a few months ago,” said Cooper

PwC has been contacted for comment.

The brand has three stores in Auckland and one each in Wellington, Tirau and Melbourne, according to the Trelise Cooper website.

It once had 10 boutiques worldwide and is stocked in hundreds of retail stores across Australasia, Asia, Europe, America and the Middle East.

Cooper started her design business in the early 1980s, opening her first boutique in 1985.

The Australian reported that the brand was being touted as having a 20% earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation margin.

She became a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2004, and was knighted as Dame Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to fashion 10 years later.

Cooper designs collections under multiple brands, including Trelise Cooper, Cooper, Coop and Curate brands, and her garments have been worn by local and international celebrities, including Julia Roberts, Liv Tyler, Miley Cyrus, Catherina Zeta Jones and Fleetwood Mac’s Stevie Nicks.​​​

Retail commentator Chris Wilkinson said local high fashion brands such as Trelise Cooper and Zambesi had a hard time when it came to attracting new buyers.

He said these types of brands were perceived as losing some of their value without the original designers involved.

“So much of these businesses are related to the designer’s style and their understanding of the evolution of the brand and what is fashionable and staying ahead of the trends,” said Wilkinson.

“These kinds of brands aren’t bought for their heritage, they are bought for their future, and the talent involved – it is so much about the person behind the brand.”

Wilkinson said Trelise Cooper was well known and a household name in this country, and had huge respect, but was considered a niche market and not an easy business to take over.

“This is a natural evolution of these [brands], it is their exit strategy.”

Wilkinson said the high fashion market was on a gradual decline as consumers pulled back on discretionary spending and fashion in favour of spending on travel.