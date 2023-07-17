One NZ backs away from fight with ComCom over coverage claim

One NZ has agreed to fall into line with the Commerce Commission’s demand despite disputing its claim was misleading.

One NZ has backed away from a fight with the Commerce Commission by agreeing to change the way it promotes a service that should let customers send and receive text messages by satellite next year even when they are outside of terrestrial cellular coverage.

It plans to deliver the service using a new generation of Starlink satellites due to be launched by Elon Musk’s SpaceX that are designed to provide the equivalent of a cellphone tower in space.

The commission issued a “stop now” letter earlier this month demanding One NZ cease advising that the service would provide 100% mobile coverage launching in 2024.

Commerce Commission chair John Small had said it was concerned that the marketing did not make clear that the coverage would only provide the ability to access text messaging from late 2024 and “will only be accessible in locations where a consumer’s mobile phone has line of sight to the sky”.

Spark had voiced concern about the advertisements.

One NZ spokesperson Matt Flood had initially declined to say whether One NZ intended to comply with the commission’s demand.

But he said One NZ had now agreed to make the changes requested by the regulator, even though it disagreed with the commission’s view that its claim was confusing and likely to breach the Fair Trading Act.

“We believe customers inherently understand that while coverage will be 100% when SpaceX has its satellite constellation in place by the end of 2024, there could still be issues that impact a customer’s ability to connect, in the same way that they understand there are similar impacts to cellular services today,” he said.

But he said One NZ would be changing its advertising to state “Coverage like never before, launching 2024” and would clearly display the disclaimer “TXT only launching by end of 2024”, and where relevant “TXT delivery within minutes”, on screen in its advertisements.