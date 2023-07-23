Do you need a perk to get you back into the office?

Could major incentives to get people back into vacant office buildings be on the way?

If you’ve been enjoying working from home for the past three years, incentives could be coming your way to get you back in the office.

Ben Thompson, co-founder and chief executive of Employment Hero, said while many companies were encouraging remote-first and flexible work models, others were putting money and force behind getting people back into office buildings.

“A property crisis will likely erupt due to high vacancy rates in New Zealand’s bigger cities,” he said.

“As a result, the commercial property value will start to lower - having a major impact on big investors and owners, and they are likely to respond to this by offering major incentives to get people back to the office.”

But when it comes to employees and their freedom, this should not undo what had been a positive push towards employees’ rights to work how they wanted to, he said.

Thompson said the social benefits of remote work for parents, people with disabilities and mental health restraints, and people in regional and remote communities were more important than office tower valuations.

Ian Little, associate director of research at Colliers, said the overall vacancy rate for office buildings in Auckland’s CBD was 12.9%, compared to 5% in 2019, but the data indicated a clear divergence in the demand between prime and secondary grade premises.

Prime grade premises across the Auckland CBD had a vacancy rate of only 8.3%, which dropped to 2% or lower in sought-after precincts such as Wynyard Quarter, Britomart, and Viaduct Harbour.

Supplied Ben Thompson, co-founder and chief executive of Employment Hero.

“These hubs have multiple buildings that offer desirable work conditions for team members and are easily accessible through a range of transport options,” Little said.

This year, Wellington had the lowest office vacancy rates across the main centres in Australia and New Zealand.

The most recent data indicated an overall vacancy rate of 5.6% and a prime rate of 1.8% in the capital.

The demand for quality office space in Christchurch contributed to a record-low vacancy rate of 9.7% in the city last year, the lowest figure since Colliers began surveying the Christchurch market in 1993.

According to Human Resources Director NZ, which provides information to human resource employees and employers across New Zealand, nine in 10 employers globally planned to impose return-to-office schemes this year.

To address hesitation in returning to the office, 88% of employers said they planned to use incentives to encourage compliance with return-to-work orders.

Incentives included catered meals, commuter benefits, salary increases, improved office facilities and a more casual dress code.