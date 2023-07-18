Liquidators start bankruptcy proceedings against Eric Watson

Eric Watson was ordered to repay $57 million to his failed company, Cullen Investments, in February. The money has not been received and liquidators have started bankruptcy proceedings against the businessman. (File photo)

Liquidators have started bankruptcy proceedings against Eric Watson after he failed to repay $57 million borrowed from his company, Cullen Investments.

In February, Justice Neil Campbell ordered the former high-flying Kiwi businessman to pay almost $60m to KPMG, liquidators of his failed Cullen Group.

The amount included $57m owing as a result of advances made to Watson while he was a director of Cullen Investments, as well as interest and costs.

The liquidators’ eighth and most recent report, filed on Monday, said Watson had failed to pay or settle the outstanding balance and solicitors had been instructed to begin bankruptcy proceedings.

Cullen Group went into liquidation in December 2019. The group had been involved in a long-running court dispute with Inland Revenue, but costs associated with that battle pushed it into liquidation.

THE DETAIL/RNZ RNZ's The Detail talks to Herald investigative reporter Matt Nippert, who has documented New Zealand businessman and 'flashy playboy' Eric Watson's fall from the top.

Inland Revenue assessed Cullen Group as having avoided $59.5m of non-resident withholding tax.

In March 2019, Justice Matthew Palmer ruled Cullen Group was part of a “web of entities” associated with Watson and designed to reduce his tax bill.

Since their appointment, the liquidators had put many of the group’s entities into liquidation and recovered assets including $30,388 from the Cullen Investments’ bank account and $9353 from the Batty Road Holdings’ solicitor’s trust account.

Liquidators had also located and sold physical assets of Watson Bloodstock, a company for which Cullen Investments was the biggest creditor, and BRHL including two horses and artwork, receiving $167,322 after costs of sales.

In 2021, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) charged Watson with insider trading after passing non-public information about a drinks company to a friend before its share price skyrocketed.

In 2020 the former rich-lister was found guilty of contempt of court after withholding information about his assets from philanthropist and former business partner Sir Owen Glenn, who was pursuing Watson for $57m.

Watson served four months in London's Pentonville Prison as a result.