Metro Performance Glass rejects takeover appoach

Bidders are circling Metro Performance Glass, which has underperformed since listing in 2014.

Metro Performance Glass has rejected a takeover proposal, saying it “significantly undervalues” the country’s largest glass manufacturer.

Takutai, the investment vehicle of Vulcan Steel founder Peter Wells, and businessman Peter Masfen’s Masfen Securities have a combined 25% stake in Metroglass and teamed up to acquire the company, according to a substantial holding notice filed with the NZX on Tuesday.

The consortium was prepared to pay 18 cents each for the remaining Metroglass shares via a scheme of arrangement, and wanted exclusive due diligence and the support of the Metroglass board, the company said in a statement to the NZX.

“The board of directors of Metroglass has concluded that the proposal significantly undervalues Metroglass and that it is not in the best interests of the company and its shareholders to progress the proposal,” it said.

An earlier confidential enquiry which was substantially the same had also been rejected, it said.

A trading halt on the company’s shares was lifted at 2.09pm, and the stock jumped 15% to the 18c price proposed in the planned offer.

Metroglass shares have plummeted since the company listed in 2014 at an initial offer price of $1.70. Prior to the takeover proposal they were trading at 15.7c, a discount to the company’s net tangible asset value of 16.8c.

In its latest 2023 annual report, Metroglass chairperson Peter Griffiths and chief executive Simon Mander told shareholders the company had another “challenging” year as its net loss widened to $10.5 million from $500,000 the previous year, and its net debt rose by $7.8m to $60.1m. It last paid a dividend in 2018 and is restricted from making distributions to shareholders by its lenders.

“Metro Performance Glass have been struggling for a number of years now, with a bit of debt not helping, but also a pretty competitive marketplace and a highly capital intensive business so if you're ever not using the plant and equipment, then it just sits there costing you money,” said Hamilton Hindin Greene investment adviser Grant Davies.

“Since it was listed in 2014, it's unfortunately been almost one way traffic.”

Davies said the potential bidders had obviously seen some latent potential in the business, which had prompted them to look at making an offer.

He said any offer would have to be at “a decent premium” for shareholders to get on board.

“Shareholders who are still in there have been holding it for a while now, most likely, and I think they'll at least want something reasonably attractive to take the loss on those shares,” he said.

The potential offer follows other recent bids for companies with weak share prices, which made them an attractive takeover target.

Canadian company Constellation Software made a tilt at kiwi tech company Eroad last month but was rebuffed by the company’s board which said the $147m offer was too cheap. But an overseas consortium was successful in its bid for church donation software company Pushpay, which was taken over in May.

Eroad listed on the NZX in 2014 after selling shares in an initial public offering at $3 each. A subsidiary of Constellation was prepared to offer $1.30 a share, a premium to the 77c the stock had been trading at prior to the offer. The stock has since rebounded and was trading at $1.41 on Tuesday.

Pushpay was sold to a consortium including US investment firm Sixth Street Partners and Australian private equity firm BGH Capital. The bidders upped their offer to $1.42 a share after an earlier offer of $1.34 a share was rejected by shareholders. The stock had lost a third of its value over the previous year.