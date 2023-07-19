Report: Consumers 'vulnerable to whims of power companies', even in a crisis

Research shows consumers remain “vulnerable to the whims of power providers,” even during a crisis.

Knowing “the magic words” can be the difference between having the power disconnected and keeping the lights on, financial mentors say.

Research into how electricity retailers treat their customers, particularly during states of emergency, found consumers remained “vulnerable to the whims of power providers.”

The study was carried out by Fincap, an umbrella organisation for financial mentoring services, and looked at how protections for consumers struggling to pay their power bills were working.

Through interviews with its mentors, Fincap found consumers had little knowledge of or trust in the Consumer Care Guidelines – the key safeguard for consumers in terms of how retailers should treat them – and accessing help from contact centres was often difficult.

In some cases, it came down to who answered the phone or knowing “the magic words,” mentors said.

STUFF Consumer Advocacy Council chairperson Deborah Hart says something needs to be done about electricity (video first published in November).

“I would say it very much depends on who you get at a call centre. A lot of times, too, a client doesn’t know what to ask for or what to say,” one said.

“They won’t say they are in hardship, just “I don’t have money” and they don’t get the same response that we do.”

Deborah Hart, chairperson of the Consumer Advocacy Council which commissioned the study, said it was concerning that financial mentors and other advocates got better treatment than consumers simply because they knew how to discuss problems.

“It was also of concern that during recent storm events and the pandemic the retailers’ responses were uncertain and inconsistent. This caused great frustration and confusion at a time when customers needed help the most.

“As the report notes, ‘there was nothing in place to prevent an electricity retailer disconnecting a customer for not paying their bill: when they were sick with Covid-19 or when they needed power to be able to clean up after a system outage during Cyclone Gabrielle’.”

Stuff Deborah Hart, Consumer Advocacy Council chairperson, says without enforceable rules, retailers can do as they please when dealing with customers. (File photo)

Hart said the findings laid bare how weak the Consumer Care Guidelines were. Compliance with the guidelines, first recommended by the Electricity Authority in 2019 and effective since 2021, is voluntary, and the CAC has called for more to be done to protect consumers.

“This is just more compelling evidence that consumers are not getting the consistent and fair treatment they deserve from retailers who right now can choose how they apply the Electricity Authority’s voluntary consumer protections,” she said.

“Some retailers are good, some are bad – it’s all very inconsistent and that’s not fair on consumers who simply need power.”

Without strict, enforceable rules and penalties, retailers could do as they pleased when dealing with customers, Hart said.

The study also found retailers could be “very inflexible” when setting up payment plans for arrears.

According to a financial mentor in a rural North Island centre, energy providers were willing to accept payment arrangements, but only on their terms.

“[Arrangements are] not based on the client’s actual financial position and what they actually can afford and there are no arrangements to separate arrears from current usage,” the mentor said.

SUPPLIED Fincap chief executive Ruth Smithers says clearer standards are needed around the support electricity providers must provide consumers. (File photo)

Fincap chief executive Ruth Smithers said electricity was an essential service, and it was “unacceptable” that some whānau couldn’t get an account set up, and the power turned on in 2023.

“More work is needed to make sure we all have warm water, warm meals, and warm homes when we need them.

“Whānau working with financial mentors are often juggling difficulty paying a range of creditors. It almost always won’t be resolved overnight.”:

Clearer standards were needed around the support electricity providers must provide consumers to keep the heater on while their financial mentor helped them get back to financial wellbeing, Smithers said.

Hart said it was obvious some retailers were helping their customers get through the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“However, overall, the Fincap investigation strengthens the case for protections that ensure all retailers treat customers fairly and consistently when they are facing challenges.”