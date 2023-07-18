Toy company Zuru fails in Lego trade mark case

Toy company Zuru wanted to say on its packaging that its plastic bricks were compatible with Lego (File photo)

Toy company Zuru, owned by the richlister Mowbray siblings, has lost a court battle where it fought to use the name of Danish toy company Lego on the packaging for its own plastic bricks.

Zuru, founded by Cambridge siblings Nick, Mat and Anna Mowbray, took a case to the High Court in Auckland in an attempt to be able to claim on its packaging that its plastic toy building bricks were compatible with Lego’s bricks.

But Lego took exception to the claim, arguing compatibility statements containing the word “Lego” infringed its trade mark.

Justice Graham Lang has ruled in favour of Lego in a High Court decision delivered on July 12, saying Zuru’s claim failed in its entirety.

The decision noted that one of the selling points of Zuru’s products was that they were compatible for use with Lego’s products.

To emphasise that, Zuru originally included on its Max Build More product packaging sold in New Zealand a notice, or compatibility statement, stating “Lego bricks compatible”.

Lego immediately took exception to this, prompting retailer The Warehouse to withdraw the products from sale. Zuru replaced the compatibility statement with a notice stating that its products were “compatible with major brands”.

But two years later, Zuru attempted to revert to the original form of the compatibility statement. It immediately met the same response from Lego, and The Warehouse again threatened to withdraw the products from sale at Zuru’s cost.

TVNZ Dai Henwood is back on screen hosting the new season of Lego Masters NZ.

Zuru did not accept that it could be prevented from referring to Lego bricks on its compatibility statements and sought a court ruling that including the statements would not infringe Lego’s trade mark.

Lego resisted Zuru’s claims, and claimed that past and future use of compatibility statements containing the word “Lego” constituted infringement of its trade mark.

Lego also advanced counterclaims alleging that the use of any compatibility statement containing the Lego trade mark had led and would lead to Zuru passing off its products as Lego products, breaching the Fair Trading Act.

“Lego has succeeded in establishing its cause of action based on infringement of its trade mark,” Justice Lang said in the written decision.

“I have held that the use of the word ‘Lego’ in the original compatibility statements would be likely to be taken by potential purchasers as being use of the word as a trade mark in contravention of s 89(1) of the Trade Marks Act.”

However Lego failed to establish its remaining claims based on passing off and alleged breaches of the Fair Trading Act.

“I regard Lego as being the successful party overall because it successfully defended Zuru’s claims and succeeded in establishing one of its counterclaims,” Justice Lang said.

If the parties could not reach agreement regarding costs, Justice Lang granted them leave to file memoranda dealing with that issue.