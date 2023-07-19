Markets wrap: Investors cautious on 'sticky' domestic inflation

Investors are concerned that high domestic inflation could lead to more interest rate hikes.

The sharemarket struggled for direction after a report showed that while the annual inflation rate was slowing, domestic price pressures remained stubborn.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index edged up 0.1%, or 11.732 points, to 11,944.54 on Wednesday. On the broader market 80 stocks rose and 48 fell with $75 million shares traded.

Stats NZ said annual inflation slowed to 6% in the second quarter, down from 6.7% in the first quarter and below the Reserve Bank’s 6.1% estimate. But domestic inflation remained more sticky, slowing to 6.6% from 6.8%, and tracking ahead of the Reserve Bank’s 6.3% estimate.

“There were positive and negative aspects to today's inflation print,” said Devon Funds head of retail Greg Smith. “Domestic inflation has remained quite sticky. Investors are conscious of that – we've still got a very sticky inflation situation on the domestic front.”

While the Reserve Bank had signalled it had paused interest rate hikes, the bank was likely to take note of the fact that domestically driven inflation was still pretty elevated, he said.

“That will possibly create a slight layer of uncertainty about when the RBNZ will be done – there might be more hikes that are left in the tank.”

Smith said the New Zealand market was in a bit of a news vacuum at the moment, with little to drive the bigger stocks in the market.

“We haven't got a lot of announcements at the moment from big blue chip companies so investors are probably looking offshore for a lot of the drivers.”

Asian shares were mixed after Wall Street’s frenzy around artificial intelligence and stronger-than-expected profit reports from big financial companies helped push US stocks to their best level in more than 15 months.

Wall Street's reporting season is just ramping up as companies tell investors how much profit they earned from April through June.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.7% to 4554.98 - its highest finish since April last year. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 1.1% to 34,951.93 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.8%, to 14,353.64.

On the local bourse, insurance company Tower warned it may report a full-year loss due to a “challenging” claims environment in New Zealand.

The company said underlying profit after tax could range between a loss of $2m and a profit of $3m in the year to the end of September. That’s a downgrade from its May estimate for underlying profit of $8m to $13m, and compares with underlying profit of $27.3m last year.

It is the third downgrade in Tower’s profit expectations since the company initially forecast underlying profit of $27m to $32m back in November last year. Since then, the insurer has faced higher claims from cyclones, flooding and motor vehicles.

Tower shares closed down 4% at 59.5 cents.

Rakon recovered some ground, closing up 1.2% to 83c.

The computer chip maker has fallen 6.7% this week after warning on Monday that a slowdown in 5G network infrastructure deployments could cut $10m from its forecast earnings.

That prompted Forsyth Barr analysts to cut their earnings estimate for the 2024 financial year by 20%, and their 2025 estimate by 10%.

Forsyth Barr now expects Rakon to report normalised earnings of about $24.9m, which is just below the company’s estimate of $26m to $34m.

Vulcan Steel fell 4.5% to $8.21, taking its decline this week to 11.6% after the company cut its profit forecast.

The company said on Monday that it expects to report profit of between $86m to $89m in the year to June 30, 2023, down from its earlier forecast for profit of $95m to $109m, and below the $124m reported in 2022.

Whilst Vulcan Steel had a strong track record of growth through the cycle and was likely to outperform its peers, it was not immune to slowing activity in both New Zealand and Australia, Forsyth Barr analysts said in a note titled ‘Near-term uncertainty in the pipe’.

Forsyth Barr lowered its recommendation on the stock to “neutral” from “outperform”.

International steel prices had softened further which coupled with volume uncertainty and Vulcan Steel’s high operating leverage increased short-term earnings risks, the analysts said.

Metro Performance Glass closed unchanged at 18.9c.

On Tuesday, the Metroglass board rejected a proposed takeover offer at 18c a share, saying it “significantly undervalues” the country’s largest glass manufacturer.

Devon’s Smith noted that the shares were trading above the bid price, signalling investors anticipated a higher bid may be forthcoming.

