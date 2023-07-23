Under-fire pool boss faces bankruptcy investigation as angry creditors line up

Stephen Bingham has left a trail of irate customers and subcontractors in his wake.

A bankrupt pool company boss is being pursued by unpaid subcontractors, disgruntled customers - and now an insolvency officer for working without permission for a company owned by his husband.

One subcontractor says Stephen Bingham should be permanently shut down for his role with beleaguered pool builders Absolute Pools.

Last month, the Sunday Star-Times reported how Bingham’s former company, Leisure Pools Auckland North, was liquidated in 2020, owing $650,000, and he was then personally bankrupted in 2022, with liquidators’ reports saying he owed the company $310,000. Back then, he used the name Stephen Fisher.

By then, a new company called Absolute Pools had formed, with the same address and some of the same staff, including Bingham (using his new name), in the majority ownership of Bingham’s husband, Ryan Teiba.

David White/Stuff When Stephen Fisher's pool company went bust, he came back with a new name, a company owned by his husband, and a trail of irate customers.

Teiba was described by the other shareholder, and sole director, Aaron Robbie, as holding a “backroom role”; a string of customers and subcontractors say Bingham acted at all times as if it was his company and none had ever dealt with Teiba or Robbie.

Bankrupts cannot direct a company, and need permission to work for a relative - permission that Bingham did not have.

While Robbie has claimed Bingham hasn’t worked for Absolute since late 2022, shortly after his bankruptcy, subcontractors say they were dealing with him as late as June this year.

Absolute Pools remains in business for now, but with Robbie himself saying the company is in “terminal decline”, customers fear they will not receive pools for which they’ve already paid the company.

‘The only thing to swim in my pool is a frog’

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Elaine with her Absolute Pool, which is nearing completion but only because she forked out $27,000 to other contractors to finish the work.

“The only thing that has swum in my pool,” says Auckland schoolteacher Elaine, who asked that her surname be withheld, “is a frog”.

That’s despite her paying in full (after threats of litigation from Aaron Robbie) for her Absolute Pool in August 2022.

She’s since had to fork out another $29,000 to other subcontractors to finish the construction work Absolute left undone, or botched - meaning Elaine and her husband have both delayed their retirement for a year to pay off the unexpected extra costs of their disastrous Absolute experience.

Her pool was the wrong colour; the excavation went too deep, meaning it sat below their deck; it took three attempts to make the pool sit level, and two attempts to pour the bond beam properly; two more attempts to lay the slab for her pump. She says Absolute’s workers destroyed one of her deck foundations, damaged her fence, flowerbeds and garden and cut her fibre connection. She initially withheld the final payment, but paid up after a threat of legal action.

She says the extra money she has paid out is all “for stuff we had already paid for to be finished or equipment they were supposed to supply. We don’t have a choice, because we have this big white elephant of a pond in her garden.” They’ve heard nothing from Absolute since last year.

She says during the installation, a neighbour spotted the Absolute Pools sign and warned her to drip-feed payments as she’d had an Absolute Pool installed and was being pursued by irate unpaid subcontractors.

Elaine’s experience joins a list of six disgruntled customers about whom the Sunday Star-Times has already reported, with a range of complaints from receiving the wrong pool, to damaged pools, to missing equipment, to a pool not being level.

Other customers have also come forward.

Kelly Barrett said she paid a deposit for a pool but, worried about the family finances, tried to withdraw. Absolute told her the pool was already ordered so it could not refund her.

Some months later, after a financial windfall, she decided to go ahead - only to be told her pool had actually been sold to someone else and she should accept a smaller pool. Eventually, Absolute installed the right size pool but in the wrong colour. She was offered a free vacuum but instead withheld her final payment of $3800.

Sally Waters has a July 25 Disputes Tribunal date with Absolute.

She first dealt with Bingham and former Absolute salesman Warren O’Connor when both were at Leisure Pools in 2020. She delayed her pool purchase due to delays on her new home, but when she recontacted O’Connor, she put down a deposit when he told them they only had one left of the specific pool she wanted.

“I had no idea they had gone bust - there was not a hint,” she says. “They just said they decided not to be a franchise any more.”

She says communication was poor, subcontractors complained about their treatment and their pool cover supplier would only deal with Absolute if it paid upfront. Most work got done, except for installing her heat pump, which she paid for in January.

She says she got a series of excuses from Robbie, which began with the pump being a few days away to it being weeks away on a delivery boat. She gave him five days to refund her, or she would file in the Disputes Tribunal for $6555.

Whose pools are they?

Steve Kilgallon/Stuff Pools in a Takanini yard bought on consignment by Absolute Pools.

In a rural storage yard in Takanini, South Auckland, 23 pools sit behind a locked gate - some of them already labelled with customers’ names.

Sushama Anturkar believes one of them is the one she paid a deposit of $17,995 for in February to be installed this September in her newbuild home.

But she can’t be sure as until this week, she’d heard nothing from Absolute in months. Absolute this week told her it would install the pool - but there’s some dispute as to whether it is theirs. “We are not sure what is going to happen,” she says. “What guarantee is there that we will get our pool?”

The pools don’t appear to belong to Absolute. It’s understood they are the remainder of 70 taken on consignment by Bingham from an Australian manufacturer.

The manufacturer was paid for about 24 of those pools, but another 23 appear to have been installed but not paid for, leaving a debt to the company of around $360,000, which has terminated its supply deal and taken over the Absolute Pools supply yard.

A company source said they met Bingham a fortnight ago. “He was so blasé, there was no mention of paying us back or sorting the customers out. He must have a fistful of cash somewhere.

He said we should keep supplying him because of how much he owed us.”

The supplier had only ever dealt with Bingham, and didn’t know he was a bankrupt or that he had changed his name.

They are dealing with new distributors and trying to assist any customers left in the lurch and say they are co-operating with MBIE’s investigations.

The storage yard is owned by Bingham’s cousin, Ross Bennett, who also delivered the pools for him. He says he is owed $8000 in haulage fees and the lost income he could have derived from renting the space to someone else.

He’s far from alone in chasing Bingham for his debts. Excavation contractor Ulrich Hess said he was owed $23,000 by Absolute Pools after a pool excavation he did nine months ago; Bingham had only paid $5000 of the invoice.

“You can’t find him,” Hess said. “I can’t get hold of him.”

Hess said he never knew Bingham had used a different name or wasn’t the official shareholder of Absolute: “I always thought he was the boss.”

Fencing contractor Garth Buxton says he is owed roughly $10k by Bingham, a sum which includes 20 missing fencing panels. “I don’t expect to get any money out of him,” said Buxton. “It is definitely Steve driving the business.” He has passed on diarised notes and text messages as recently as February received from Bingham on business matters to MBIE.

Norman Tyree says Bingham owes his pool equipment company about $1120. “There’s a lot of pools out there that are unfinished,” he said.

He said he was happy to supply equipment at cost to those who had pools left incomplete by Absolute. He said he attempted to lay a police complaint but was told it was a civil matter.

He said Bingham part-paid his debt on June 13 this year: “It’s bullshit to say he’s not been working for them for five months. I’ve dealt with Bingham this year, he’s transferred me money.”

supplied Stephen Bingham and his husband and the company’s majority shareholder, Ryan Riron Teiba.

The Sunday Star-Times has learned that Bingham’s insolvency officer, Richard Lowe, has approached former subcontractors and customers seeking evidence of Bingham running the company.

Bankrupts have to seek official permission before working for a relative (as Bingham would to work for his husband).

In a statement, Russell Fildes, MBIE’s national manager of insolvency and trustee services, said: “It is an offence to work for a relative without the consent of the Official Assignee. Stephen Fisher has not been granted consent to work for a relative. The Official Assignee is unable to disclose any other personal information regarding Stephen Fisher.”

Multiple attempts by the Star-Times to contact Bingham, as he is now known, have been unsuccessful.

He appears to be working for the Australian-owned Bidet Shop in Onehunga. Filings on the Australian Companies Register nominate him as the “person authorised to accept service” at its New Zealand branch.

A staff member at the business said Bingham “comes and goes”, claimed to have no way to contact him, and refused to pass on a message, saying: “I don’t give a shit, mate.”

The Star-Times sent a list of questions to Aaron Robbie, who did not respond before deadline.