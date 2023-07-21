The industries and regions where you might have luck finding a job in during a recession

Artificial intelligence is everywhere these days. But could AI replace real people in the workplace?

Many companies might be putting up “no vacancy” signs as the economy slows but some industries are still keen to hire.

Job advertisements on Seek NZ were 21% down in June compared to the same time last year, according to the job listing website’s monthly employment report.

Job ads have been in decline since April this year, but remain 5% ahead of June 2019 levels.

Most industries recorded a decline in job ads in June, notably retail and consumer products (-13%), healthcare and medical (-10%) and hospitality and tourism (-13%).

Hospitality and tourism had dropped 40% since March, while healthcare and medical job ad volume, which has been rising over the previous quarter, took a fall in June, dropping 10% month-on-month.

Rob Clark, Seek NZ Country Manager said the drop in job ads was not surprising.

“With the economy now officially in a recession, cost consciousness would be front of mind for most organisations, particularly as we head into a new financial year, so it is unsurprising that hiring activity is slowing.”

But trades and services (0.4%), construction (3%) and engineering (1%) were the largest industries to have an increase in job ad volume.

All but two regions recorded a decline in job ads last month. Northland rose 3% month-on-month, while Manawatū recorded no change.

The national decline was driven by a fall in job ads in Auckland (-4%), Wellington (-3%) and Canterbury (-3%).

Marlborough and Gisborne were the only two regions which have recorded year-on-year growth in job ads.

Marlborough was 3% higher compared to June last year and Gisborne had risen 23%, which was likely due to rebuilding efforts post-Cyclone Gabrielle, with increases in roles within trades and services, construction and manufacturing and transport and logistics.

Applications per job ad within healthcare and medical had risen 30% in June alone.

Roles within physiotherapy, rehabilitation and general medical and surgical nursing were among the most popular, rising 98% and 91% month-on-month respectively.

“Candidates remain active on site, and applications per job ad have picked up in response to falling job ad volumes,” Clark said.

“Changing jobs remains the quickest way to attain a pay rise, which is likely driving many applications, though news of a recession may lead to hesitation among some candidates.”