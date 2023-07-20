What we know about the site of Auckland CBD shooting and its owner

A gunman armed with a pump-action shotgun laid siege to Number One Queen St on Thursday morning.

The construction site where Thursday's Auckland CBD shooting took place, One Queen, is a 21-storey flagship project for Precinct Properties that will hold a five-star hotel, law and accountancy offices.

The incident began early on Thursday morning and resulted in three deaths, including the death of the male shooter, multiple injuries, and at least one police officer receiving a gunshot would.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said it was understood the shooter was 24, had worked at the site, and the incident was in connection to that work.

The site was expected to be completed in the final quarter of this year, and would house offices for law firm Bell Gully and consultancy Deloitte.

The 21-level building sits at the waterfront end of Queen Street with frontage to Quay Street.

In recently released interim results, Precinct said pre-opening plans for the 139-room InterContinental Auckland hotel were established, with recruitment of key hotel staff under way.

Precinct director Graeme Wong said he was not aware of the identities of the dead and wounded, but he did not believe either of the two killed were staff members.

He said he did not know when the site would be reopened, and any restarting of work would depend on when the police had finished their investigations, and saw fit to release the site.

The property was 86% leased at the time of the interim results, and the project was previously estimated to cost $305 million.

One Queen is owned by NZX-listed Precinct Properties, which by most recent estimates owns $3.2 billion in property.

Construction began in May 2021, shortly after Precinct completed work on the PWC Tower in the Commercial Bay redevelopment.

Precinct describes itself as “the country’s largest owner and developer of premium city centre real estate”.

The head contractor at the site is family-owned builders LT McGuinness.

When contacted on the morning of the shooting, an employee at LT McGuinness’ Auckland office said the company had no comment.

In a press release, the company said: “LT McGuinness confirms that a major incident occurred at our 1 Queen Street site this morning.

“Our thoughts are with the families of the victims; and we are currently supporting our teams who were working on the site.”

The release said the situation was with police, and the company was helping emergency services as required.

“Lt McGuinness will provide further comment when possible.”

Precinct confirmed via a release on the NZX and a subsequent press release that the shooting occurred at 1 Queen Street.

“NZ Police have evacuated the site and remain on site,” the release read.

“Our deepest condolences are with the families of the victims of this morning’s tragic incident and we appreciate the efforts of the Emergency Services.”

Precinct and LT McGuinness have both been contacted with questions regarding whether any staff were killed or injured in the attack, whether the shooter worked at the site, or whether there was any known dispute or concerns relating to the shooter prior to the shooting.

Supplied Precinct Properties is the owner of the site where Thursday’s shooting took place.

During a press conference this morning, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked whether there was any known employment or contractual dispute which might have triggered the shooting.

He said all that had been established was that there was no suggestion of an ideological or political link to the shooting.

Precinct is ranked in the NZX top 30, and on the day before the shooting the company announced the sale of two Wellington commercial buildings, 40 and 44 Bowen Street, to Bowen Investment Limited Partnership had gone unconditional.

Earlier this month Precinct Properties reported a draft revaluation loss on its property portfolio of approximately $250m, a decrease of 7.1%.

The forecast valuation meant the value of Precinct’s portfolio sat at around $3.2b on June 30.