Michael Hill profit drops in 'challenging' economic conditions

Trade has become more challenging for the jewellery industry as consumer sentiment softens. (File photo)

Michael Hill full-year profit fell as much as 11% as the jewellery chain faced more challenging economic conditions.

Comparable pre-tax profit fell to between A$56 million (NZ$59m) and A$59m in the year ended July 2, from A$62.9m the previous year, the company said in a statement to the NZX on Thursday. Sales increased 6% to A$628.1m.

Shoppers have been holding tight to their wallets as rising prices and higher interest rates squeezed household finances. Michael Hill sales fell 0.8% in the second half of the financial year as the company said it faced “more challenging” economic conditions.

Back in late February, managing director Daniel Bracken said he expected to report a higher pre-tax profit for the full year, providing retail trading conditions did not materially deteriorate, although he warned last month that trade had become more challenging for the jewellery industry as consumer sentiment softened.

The company released limited information in its latest trading update, and is due to announce its full financial results on August 25.

In Australia, where the company is based, full-year revenue increased 9.1% but slipped 1% in the second half. The company now has 172 stores in Australia, after adding jewellery retailer Bevilles’ 26 stores on June 1.

In New Zealand, Michael Hill full-year sales rose 5.8% but slipped 3.4% in the second half. It had 46 stores at the end of the year after closing two underperforming stores.

In Canada, full-year sales edged up 0.4%, increasing 1% in the second half. The company added one store during the year, taking the total to 86.

“While acknowledging the challenging economic conditions faced globally, I am pleased with the delivery of full year sales growth in all three markets, against what was a record prior year,” Bracken said.

Profit margins for the year would be “slightly down” from their peak in 2022, but were expected to be ahead of 2021 and the years leading into the Covid-19 pandemic, he said.

Shares in Michael Hill were unchanged at 99 cents in early afternoon trading on the NZX. The stock is down 10% this year.