Online retailer Ezibuy goes into liquidation owing more than $100m

Prolific email and catalogue-sending retailer Ezibuy is in liquidation.

Online retailer Ezibuy has gone into liquidation, owing creditors more than $100 million.

The liquidation comes after its Australian owner, Mosaic Brands, put the prolific email and catalogue-sending retailer into administration in April.

In a report to creditors on July 11, administrators Damien Hodgkinson and Kate Barnet recommended the business be wound up.

Documents filed with the Companies Office show creditors this week voted in favour of that recommendation, with Olvera Advisors’ Hodgkinson and Barnet appointed liquidators.

According to the July 11 report, Ezibuy owed secured creditors more than $71m as of the start of April.

Reserve Bank deputy governor Christian Hawkesby sat down with Stuff senior business reporter Tom Pullar-Strecker in May to chat about the economy.

Of that, approximately $48m was owed to the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, $16.3m to Melbourne Securities Corporation and A$7m to Mosaic at the start of April.

Staff were owed a further $2.2m in redundancy payments and annual leave, while unsecured creditors were owed about $42m.

Ezibuy was founded in 1978. It was bought by Mosaic from previous owners Alceon, who purchased it from Woolworths, shortly before the pandemic.

Mosaic said it was profitable in the 2021 and 2022 financial years but had been affected by pandemic lockdowns.

Announcing the appointment of administrators in April, Mosaic said total sales in the first half of the financial year were down 51% compared to the same time a year earlier.

Mosaic Brands also operates brands such as Millers, Autograph and Katies.

In its most recent annual report, it said it had 2 million email subscribers and mailed 15 million catalogues a year across Australia and New Zealand.