Market wrap: Sharemarket takes lower inflation news in its stride

The sharemarket has ended the week on quiet note.

The sharemarket rose on a quiet day with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index gaining 8.337 points, or 0.07%, to 11940.44 points on Friday.

On the broader market 58 stocks rose and 66 fell with $49.6 million shares traded.

Grant Davies at Hamilton Hindin Greene said it was a flat day on the market with annual inflation has dropped to 6% in the June quarter this week being the main news.

“That has caused a little bit of a rise in particularly in longer term interest rates. And the market has absorbed that a little bit without too many issues,” Davies said.

“Otherwise, we're looking to the US reporting season, which hasn't been too bad. Although, last night, the US market particularly the technology stocks were under a little bit of pressure.” he said.

Drops for Tesla, Netflix and other big tech-oriented stocks put the clamps on Wall Street’s torrid rally Thursday.

The S&P 500 fell 30.85, or 0.7%, to 4,534.87, coming off its highest close since early April 2022 and its seventh gain in the last eight days. The Nasdaq composite dropped 294.71, or 2.1%, to 14,063.31 and its worst loss in more than four months.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was an outlier and up 163.97 points, or 0.5%, to 35,225.18 because it has less of an emphasis on tech stocks.

Tesla tumbled 9.7% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the spring than expected. Analysts said investors may be concerned about how profitable the electric vehicle maker will be after cutting prices. Planned factory downtime during the summer for upgrades could also weigh on its upcoming results.

Because Tesla is one of the most valuable companies on Wall Street, its stock movements carry extra weight on the S&P 500 and other indexes.

AP Tesla tumbled 9.7% despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the spring than expected.

Netflix sank 8.4% despite also reporting stronger profit than expected. One important measure for the company, how much revenue it makes from paid memberships on average, fell during the quarter from a year earlier.

Tesla and Netflix are two of the first huge tech-oriented companies to report their profits for the spring, and a lot is riding on the results. Big Tech stocks have rallied hard this year and been the primary reason for the S&P 500’s big gains. Netflix is still up 48% for the year so far, and Tesla has more than doubled.

If big tech stocks don’t produce the profits to justify the big moves, it could put the rally at jeopardy. Other huge winners from early this year also slid. Nvidia fell 3.3%, though it remains 211.5% higher for the year so far.

On the local market, Dunedin biotech Blis Technologies Limited announced it had increased revenue by 18% to $2.8 million in the first quarter to June 30, up $400,000 compared to the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the period was break even, compared to a $300,000 loss.

The company makes "advanced probiotics" to combat mouth and throat infections.

“Following a profitable second half of 2023 financial year, we are pleased to start the year with a break-even quarter in line with our expectations,” chief executive Brian Watson.

Blis shares were up 13.04% to 0.026 cents.

Among the main stocks Auckland Airport up 0.6% to 8.155, but Meridian was down 0.73% to $5.43 and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare was 0.29% lower to $24.43.

- With AP