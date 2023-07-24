AI launched to help tenants, landlords understand rights

Here's what you can expect in the courtroom when you attend a Tenancy Tribunal hearing.

A new artificial intelligence-enabled chatbot has launched in New Zealand to help renters and landlords understand tenancy law.

The chatbot, called Tama, can provide advice on everything from how to handle disputes, requirements and restrictions on bonds, and Healthy Homes requirements.

It is being launched on Monday by Keyhook, a tech company focused on property management.

Its creators said Tama would allow access to better tenancy advice for renters, and help landlords navigate their responsibilities, which could be quite specific, depending on the type property.

During a user test, Tama was able to supply answers to a number of queries, both broad and specific.

It was able to advise the maximum size of bond a landlord could ask for (four weeks rent), the maximum number of weeks ahead a landlord could ask a tenant to pay (two weeks), and useful distinction between damage and wear and tear.

On more specific questions, Tama also appeared to perform well.

When asked whether landlords could claim bond money for oil stains in a garage, it advised the landlord likely could, but it would depend upon the original state of the garage, the type of floor, and whether it could be deemed to have damaged the property.

Equally, when asked whether a landlord could claim against a bond if a tenant removed carpet because they wanted to use wooden floor beneath, or appeared to have intentionally damaged an appliance, it again provided insightful answers.

Keyhook co-founder and software developer Aaron Rama​ led the technical side of creating Tama.

He said it was based on a large language model, but declined to say which.

“I can’t talk too much as to the underlying technology because there are a few trade secrets that we don’t want to exactly give away.

“The key thing is we have built several layers on top of those models, because as I’m sure you know one of the issues with large language models is the ability to hallucinate.”

Supplied/Supplied Keyhook co-founders Luke Nicholls and Aaron Rama

These layers directed the chatbot towards the Residential Tenancies Act, and ensured its knowledge base included Healthy Homes documents, and Tenancy Tribunal decisions.

“It’s been quite the endeavour,” Rama said.

“You can look at Tenancy Services website or you can try to read the RTA (Residential Tenancies Act), but it’s essentially a whole bunch of legalese, but trying to understand how to apply that to your own situation is the really hard part that I think a lot of people struggle with.”

The more people who used Tama, the better it would become, Rama said, because the AI would learn what type of response was most useful.

Examples of large language models available today include the popular ChatGPT, Google Bard, and Amazon’s Titan offerings.

Keyhook was originally intended to address a power imbalance between landlords and tenants, and the company was started by Wellingtonians Luke Nicholls and Aaron Rama​.

When Rama returned to Wellington from San Francisco in 2019 he had to navigate the city’s tight rental market, he recognised the power imbalance.

Supplied Tama the AI designed to help tenants and landlords

At the time, lifetime friend Nicholls was managing a few rental properties, and had identified a need for technology to streamline rental processes, and improve communication between both parties.

The resulting Keyhook app automated many property management tasks, such as Tenancy Services paperwork and rent collection, and offered features such as remote video inspections, maintenance requests, and compliance reminders.

Rama said many landlords seemed to hire property managers to avoid dealing with the complexities of providing a rental, which added cost.

A Keyhook subscription costs landlords $4.99 per property per week.

Rama said the Keyhook team had now grown to 11 people, with over 1000 rentals now using the platforms.

Tama is intended as a public good creation. To use it, users would have to create a free account. The company said this was to avoid people spamming the AI, or misusing it.