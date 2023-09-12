Mega Landlords: The property king and queen of Ōpōtiki

Michael Burge says small towns are increasingly attractive to investors because they can still buy rentals that are cashflow positive.

Mega Landlords series one explored how successive governments allowed investors to gain astonishing wealth while everyday Kiwis couldn’t afford a home. Since then, the Government has undertaken the largest reforms to the housing market in decades. Ged Cann explores the impacts.

Ōpōtiki may be a small town, but that doesn't mean it's escaped the eyes of investors, and one husband and wife own 54​ properties in it.

The vast majority of these, 50​, were residential, with six being vacant lots​, and 18 recorded as being multi-unit, multi-property, or flats​, suggesting the number of dwellings owned by the pair was likely higher than 54.

Three of the properties were industrial buildings, and one was motel. Four of the 54 are co-owned.

Christopher​ and Joanne​ Donkin’s​ accumulation of homes has resulted in them owning or part owning about 4% of all the homes in district, and on a single street it is not uncommon for the Donkins to own up to eight properties.

The Donkins, who also own a share of a motel in Levin, declined to speak for this series.

Other than three properties held in their names, the Donkins’ ownership is largely held under various companies, including C & J Donkin Enterprises Ltd, Tall Poppies Trustee Company Ltd, and Jardine Holdings Ltd, and the more creatively named I M Broke 2 Ltd, Filthy Rich Ltd and Who Cares Ltd.

All of these companies were wholly owned or 50% owned by parent company Tall Poppies Trustee Company Limited, which in turn is 50/50 owned by the husband and wife.

Google Street View As well as this home, the Donkins also own three others on the same street.

$11.6 million in unrealised capital gains

By comparing the price the Donkins bought their properties at to the properties’ estimates value today, the unrealised capital gain on the portfolio sat at more than $11.6 million​, the vast majority of which would be untaxed if the properties were sold.

Nine​ of the Donkins’ properties did not have an estimated value from either CoreLogic or Quotable Value (QV). On these occasions, the properties were not included in this total, meaning the on-paper capital gains were likely substantially higher.

According to investor and property coach Michael Burge​, small towns have been an attractive target for investors for a while and may become more so, because purchase prices were generally cheaper but rents were still quite high, making it easier to make a rental purchase cashflow positive.

Burge said his property course actually encouraged investors to target such places.

“As you know I’m very much numbers based, and I don’t believe in buying in main cities,” he said.

“I think with interest rates being high and interest deductibility rules, if people are going to continue to invest in residential real estate in New Zealand it only really makes sense to start buying in some of those smaller and medium-sized cities.”

Burge is a strong believer in what he calls the cashflow principle, and that investors should invest in properties where rents cover expenses such as mortgage payments, rates, and upkeep, and not in order to speculate on capital gains.

“I think people will need to become far business-minded and numbers-minded with their investing, rather than just buying in Auckland or Wellington and hoping for capital gain.”

Burge owns 17 properties in Rotorua, Tokoroa and Kawerau, and said while he had never looked at investing in Ōpōtiki, he knew others who liked it as a place to buy.

He was surprised to hear a single investor would own 54 properties in such a small town, because he had been denied further lending from banks for properties in Tokoroa and Kawerau due to concerns over possible price falls.

“They sort of said you can buy more, but you can’t buy in smaller areas.”

He said if an investor knew an area well and had an eye for a bargain, it was possible to buy up large parts of a small place, particularly if they invested over a long period.

He said investors could potentially make it harder for first home buyers trying to buy in smaller towns, but he believed the types of properties investors wanted were not the same as those first home buyers could buy, because they required too much work to make liveable.

The Donkins, who also run a property management company, are recorded as having been involved in eight tenancy tribunal disputes since 2000.

Google Street View As well as this home, the Donkins also own eight other properties on the same street.

In all cases the tribunal found in favour of the Donkins, with rulings often resulting in renters paying rental arrears or the costs of repairs, cleaning costs, or chattel replacement.

An analysis of property records suggest the Donkins have gradually accumulated properties starting in 1997, a spike in 1999, and a slight pause in purchasing around the global financial crisis.

Post-2010 the purchasing ramped up again, with four properties bought in 2011, two more in 2012 and in 2013 and another four in 2014.​

Property records suggest the Donkins bought a property in 2022, and 2023, suggesting Labour’s changes, interest hikes, and falling house prices had not entirely stopped their investing.

Some of the profits on the Donkins’ properties would be subject to tax if they choose to sell, with Labour having increased the bright line test on investment properties from two years to between five and 10 years, depending on when properties were purchased.

National has pledged to bring the bright line test back to two years (where it sat the last time the party was in power), which would make the capital gains on almost all of the properties tax-free once more, should they decide to sell.

Burge disagrees with National’s plan, saying it will encourage speculators who seek to flip property for a quick profit.

He said speculators pushed property prices up, which made it hard for true investors to operate, because high house prices made it harder to find a rental that was cashflow positive.

He said investors like himself bought rundown properties, renovated them, and then rented them, which resulted in improvement of the housing stock.

He did not believe speculators provided the same advantage.

Google Street View As well as this property, the Donkins own four others on the same street.

The National Party have also now released a plan that would return a key tax advantage to investors that Labour removed – mortgage interest deductibility.

Under Labour’s phase-out, investors had lost 50% of their ability to deduct mortgage interest during the current tax year, and would lose an additional 25% of the ability per year over the two subsequent years.

If elected, National will keep interest deductibility at 50% in April 2024, and then increase investors' ability to deduct mortgage interest to 75% in April 2025, before restoring the tax advantage entirely in April 2026.

National’s return of the tax break would cost more than $2.1 billion in lost tax revenue over four and a quarter years, and multiple commentators have said the move would result in greater-than-otherwise house price rises.

Burge said many investors were completely reliant on the tax advantage to make their investment work, and without it would have to sell their investment properties.

He would have preferred the return of interest deductibility to be immediate, however he said with the state the country’s finances were in, National’s was a “reasonable” approach.

Google Street View This property is also owned by Tall Poppies Trustee Company Limited, and was purchased in 2002.

For some investors, National’s plan would take too long and they would have to sell.

“Certainly mum and dad investors who have bought in main cities like Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, they will still be hit quite hard with high interest rates and the interest deductibility still not being there for a couple of years,” Burge said.

Burge said it was difficult to get bums on seats for his seminars recently, because people were reticent to spend, and nervous about the future.

He said if National got back into power, he expected this to change, and that it would only mean good things for the investor business.

He expected a National win at October’s election.