Markets wrap: Central banks to dominate with decisions looming in the US, Europe and Japan

The sharemarket gained in quiet trading to start the week as investors await key central bank interest rate decisions.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index advanced 0.7%, or 77.792 points, to 12,018.23 on Monday. On the broader market 94 stocks rose and 45 fell with $80 million shares traded.

Among the heavyweight stocks, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gained 0.1% to $24.52, Meridian Energy rose 3.9% to $5.52, Auckland International Airport added 0.8% to $8.37 and Spark edged up 0.3% to $5.105.

Some of the world’s biggest central banks are set to meet this week, and their policy decisions will be closely watched by investors.

“There are three major central bank meetings taking place, in the US, Europe and Japan,” Craigs Investment Partners said in its week ahead preview ‘Headstart’. “The Federal Reserve meeting will be the main event this week.”

Both the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, and the European Central Bank, on Thursday, are expected to hike their benchmark rates by a quarter point while the Bank of Japan may remain on hold on Friday.

The Fed has hiked rates 10 times since early 2022 and a further increase this week would take the rate to its highest level since 2001.

From there, markets are divided about the path of US interest rates, Craigs noted. The Fed itself has guided to another additional increase beyond this week's expected move, although markets only see a modest likelihood of that second hike occurring.

Meanwhile, Reuters reported that those looking for major stimulus on Friday from China's Politburo, its top policymaking body, risk disappointment as piecemeal support measures from the Government's various agencies in recent days to prop up the property sector and consumption have failed to impress.

Closer to home, Australian second-quarter inflation data due out on Wednesday is expected to show consumer prices advanced at a slower rate.

New Zealand consumer confidence data is out on Friday.

On the corporate front, several New Zealand companies are holding their annual shareholder meetings this week, including Manawa Energy, Mainfreight, Pacific Edge and Ryman Healthcare on Thursday, and Eroad on Friday.

In US markets, Wall Street closed out another winning week with a quiet Friday, as stocks found some stability after sliding the day before.

The S&P 500 edged up by 1.47, or less than 0.1%, to 4536.34 to cap its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 2.51 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,227.69, its 10th gain in a row. The Nasdaq composite slipped 30.50, or 0.2%, to 14,032.81 a day after tumbling to its worst loss in more than four months.

The US earnings reporting season is gaining momentum, and a majority of companies are reporting better results than expected. They're doing so by a bit less than usual, though, according to FactSet.

This week will feature earnings reports from three of the “Magnificent Seven” companies behind the majority of the S&P 500's gains this year. Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft will report their earnings, and expectations are high after they all soared more than 35% so far this year.

- With AP