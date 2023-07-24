New Zealand ekes out small trade surplus in June

New Zealand achieved a wafer-thin trade surplus in June, mainly due to a drop in the volume and value of imported petrol and diesel.

Imports and exports both totalled about $16.3 billion, with exports exceeding imports by just $8.8m.

The figures are better than Westpac’s forecast of a $450m monthly deficit, which had been partly based on a slump in meat prices.

But they don’t change the big picture of troubling annual deficits.

READ MORE:

* Current account deficit's the most accurate representation of the country's imbalanced economy

* Brace for a year of economic gloom, not doom

* Govt debt, spending more than it earns may put country's credit rating at risk



June is usually a good month for the country’s trade figures, and on seasonally-adjusted basis the country posted a trade deficit of $2.3b in the three months to the end of June.

The annual trade deficit for the year to the end of June stood at $16b, up from a deficit of $11b in the year to June last year.

KATHRYN GEORGE/STUFF Despite calls from the New Zealand government to diversify, exporters are sending a great slice of the pie to China every year.

The country’s current account deficit, which takes account of financial flows as well as trade, is deeper in the red and was last reported by Stats NZ as being $33b in deficit in the year to the end of March.

The latest trade figures showed goods exports rising by 1.3% in June, when compared with the same month last year, thanks mainly to a big jump in the volume of dairy exports, with total imports falling 14%.