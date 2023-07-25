Watchdog defends call not to punish grocery firms that set 'minimum price'

Food prices are rising at the fastest rate in almost four decades.

The Commerce Commission has defended its decision not to name or seek to punish three grocery suppliers that instructed defunct retailer The Honest Grocer not to sell their goods below a certain price.

The watchdog said it uncovered the practice during its market study into the groceries industry that wrapped up last year.

It is illegal for businesses to require retailers charge a minimum price for their products without the approval of the commission, although it noted only a court could determine if the law had been broken.

The commission had decided only to write to the three firms to “remind them that this conduct can breach the Commerce Act”.

A spokesperson indicated that was in part because it found no evidence the practice was widespread across the industry or was preventing new retailers from entering the market and competing on price.

A mandatory code of practice that will be imposed on the industry was likely to address many of the concerns raised during commission’s investigation, she said.

STUFF Commerce Commission chairperson John Small rejects the accusation that the watchdog lacks ambition.

The commission indicated it did not obtain any evidence that suggested supermarket giants Countdown or Foodstuffs were involved in the conduct it investigated.

“Similarly, we received no evidence that the major grocery retailers had engaged in any conduct of concern directed at any other supplier or retailer,” it said.

The commission said it had decided to publicise the advice it had sent the three suppliers to remind firms that imposing minimum prices was illegal.

It did not directly comment on why it had waited until more than a year after the behaviour was detected to do so.

Commission chairperson John Small said minimum pricing could “hit New Zealanders in the pocket” as it could prevent retailers offering lower prices to compete for customers”.

“Kiwi consumers and retailers lose out when suppliers set minimum prices for their goods. It makes it hard for new retailers who want to compete on price to enter the market – without that genuine competition, consumers miss out.”