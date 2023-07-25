Countdown launches failed grocery delivery service Milkrun in New Zealand, powered by Uber technology

Woolworths NZ has relaunched failed grocery delivery service Milkrun, promising super-fast grocery delivery services for New Zealand customers.

Australian business Milkrun was acquired by Woolworths when it went under and laid off 400 staff in April.

The much hyped start-up was burning through cash and failed in its quest to change the way people received groceries, despite having backing from a string of high-profile investors, including tech billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes of Australian software company Atlassian.

Milkrun founder Dany Milham blamed worsening economic conditions for its demise just 18 months after it was established. The business delivered groceries by electric scooter.

Just last year he said he predicted MilkRun would be bigger than Coles or Woolworths within ten years.

Woolworths’ take on Milkrun launched on Tuesday in Wellington and central Auckland, and is being marketed as the first of many new innovations as part of its $400 million rebrand back to Woolworths.

Supplied/Stuff Milkrun will be rolled out across the country, says Woolworths.

Woolworths says its customers in Australia love Milkrun, and the service will expand across other parts of New Zealand in coming months.

It expects to roll it out to more suburbs in Auckland and enter Christchurch over the next few months.

More than 10,000 grocery items, including hot chickens and flowers, are available to order on Milkrun, with the order fulfilment and delivery powered by Uber technology and its drivers.

Uber has been fulfilling Countdown same-day grocery delivery for some time.

Woolworths snapped up the Milkrun brand for reportedly A$10m and merged it with its rival service Metro 60 to take on folded start-up’s customer base in Australia.

It operates in a separate app to the Countdown app.

Mark Wolfenden, director of digital and loyalty for Woolworths Group New Zealand, would not reveal how many people the group expected to use the service.

But he said the move was all about offering on-demand grocery delivery and more convenience for shoppers.

“It is entirely powered by Woolworths in New Zealand, it is picked out of our stores.”

In a statement, Uber said it was working with dozens of grocers across New Zealand, with many listing hundreds of items through virtual storefronts on the Uber Eats app, as well as directly partnering with retailers.

“We’re also partnering with retailers - from the world of grocery and beyond - to power their last mile delivery for orders placed on their own channels as customers accelerate their desire for everyday convenience.”

Supplied/Stuff Woolworths says 10,000 groceries are available to have delivered on its Milkrun app.

Wolfenden said Milkrun offered a flat $7 delivery fee, competitive with other on-demand delivery platforms already available in the market.

“We know that our customers are looking for more convenient ways to shop and faster ways to get their groceries. Many of our customers are already using some of these services from the likes of Uber Eats, many of our customers are time-poor and a really convenient service like this we think is going to really resonate.

“In Australia it is incredibly popular. Since it has been live just over a year it is in over 500 suburbs and getting fantastic customer feedback. We’re really excited to bring it over to New Zealand.”

Milkrun had been able to fulfil grocery delivery orders in 40 minutes during its trial, Wolfenden said.

While it is currently only available to customers from Petone through to Kilbirnie and Newton, and shoppers in central Auckland from Parnell through to Eden Terrace and Point Chevalier to Ponsonby, Wolfenden said it was tweaking the service before rolling out nationwide.

It has its sights set on launching in Christchurch and Dunedin further down the track, he said.

He said Uber was fulfiling its Milkrun deliveries and was exploring using other rideshare partners.

“The driver will just see it as one of their product orders like an Uber Eats order or an express order that we also support through Uber as well.”

Countdown was the first supermarket to offer online shopping and home delivery in New Zealand.

SUPPLIED/Supplied Countdown supermarkets will soon be rebranded to Woolworths.

Countdown’s $400m plan to reinvent itself in the midst of a cost of living crisis has been criticised by consumers, who have labelled the move “ridiculous” and “a waste of money.”

Countdown’s Australian parent company Woolworths Group last Tuesday announced it would rebrand its 194 New Zealand stores over the next three years, and offer “more value for customers” through a refreshed loyalty programme and “everyday rewards”.

It also plans to establish more convenient e-commerce shopping options and will open a new fresh distribution centre in Christchurch in 2024.

”Spending that much money on a rebrand when customers are struggling to get the most basics in life is a bit ridiculous, really,” one person wrote on Countdown’s Facebook page.

“We all know that supermarket profits are massive and with this crisis we are living in ... I just think your timing is way off.”

Another person said if Countdown had “$400m spare” the money could be used to reduce profit margins and prices, and increase pay for its staff.

The rebrand will see the chain revert to the name it last used in 2009.