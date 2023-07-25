Markets wrap: Investors 'sitting on their hands' ahead of interest rate decisions, company earnings

The sharemarket has been in a sideways trading pattern as investors await key information.

The sharemarket slipped in quiet trading as investors sit on their hands awaiting more information on interest rates and company earnings.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index fell 0.7%, or 84.367 points, to 11,933.86 on Tuesday, following a 0.7% gain on Monday. On the broader market 46 stocks rose and 79 fell with $68 million shares traded.

Among the heavyweight stocks, Meridian Energy dipped 0.5% to $5.49, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare fell 1.8% to $24.08, Auckland International Airport dropped 1.7% to $8.23, Spark shed 1% to $5.055, Mercury slipped 0.5% to $6.415, Infratil fell 1% to $9.855 and Ebos declined 1.5% to $37.71.

“We just lack institutional interest in our market today,” said Peter McIntyre, an investment adviser at Craigs Investment Partners. “It's been very, very quiet on the volume front, it's just driven by retail investors.

“New Zealand's institutional investors are just sitting on their hands at the moment. Our market has traded sideways for a while – it gets up to 12,000 then pulls back.”

McIntyre said investors were awaiting some key interest rate decisions due this week which could drive interest rates globally.

Both the Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, and the European Central Bank, on Thursday, are expected to hike their benchmark rates by a quarter point while the Bank of Japan may remain on hold on Friday.

Investors were also looking to see how US companies were faring, with some big companies due to report their quarterly earnings over the next week, he said.

In New Zealand, companies are scheduled to report their earnings next month, and a lot of institutional investors will want to wait until then to assess their outlooks, dividend payout ratios and see how they are tracking in a higher interest rate environment, he said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simran Kaur and best friend Sonya Gupthan host a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market and break down some of the age-old stereotypes.

Some of New Zealand’s smaller stocks made announcements on Tuesday.

Global trade software company Trade Window was the biggest gainer on the sharemarket, jumping 23% to 37c after announcing a deal that will see UK tech company nChain pay $11.1m for a 19.99% stake.

Under the agreement, nChain will become the exclusive distribution partner for Trade Window’s solutions across the UK and Scandinavia, and a non-exclusive distribution partner elsewhere.

The agreement requires the approval of Trade Window shareholders and the company said it would release details of a planned special meeting shortly.

Carpet maker Bremworth said it’s offering staff at its cyclone-damaged Napier factory the option of voluntary redundancy or redeployment to its Whanganui plant.

Chief executive Greg Smith said a detailed assessment of the damage to the Napier plant and buildings has been completed, but the company does not yet have a definitive view around the future of the plant.

The company’s 147 Napier staff had been offered voluntary redundancy or potential redeployment to Bremworth’s Whanganui plant. They could also choose to stay at the Napier facility and would continue to be paid while the process was underway.

Bremworth shares closed unchanged at 42c.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index advanced 1.9%, while Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index jumped 3.2% after top Chinese leaders pledged to step up policy support for the country’s sluggish economy.

Wall Street ticked higher on Monday to start a week full of updates on where interest rates and profits for some of the stock market’s most influential companies are heading.

The S&P 500 rose 18.30, or 0.4%, to 4554.64, coming off its eighth winning week in the last 10. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 183.55, or 0.5%, at 35,411.24, and the Nasdaq composite added 26.06, or 0.2%, to 14,058.87.

Roughly 30% of companies in the S&P 500 are scheduled to tell investors this week how much they earned from April through June. Key among them are three Big Tech behemoths that have grown so large that their stock movements often dictate where the S&P 500 goes.

Alphabet, Meta Platforms and Microsoft will all report their results this week, and they’re three of the seven stocks that accounted for the majority of the S&P 500’s gain in the first half of the year. Each of the three has soared at least 37% for this year so far, and they’ll need to deliver strong numbers to justify their big rallies.

The market’s top stocks have become so big and their movements so influential over the market that Nasdaq rebalanced its Nasdaq 100 index before trading began Monday, to lessen the impact some stocks have on the overall index.

- With AP