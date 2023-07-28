Competitors question funding for Powerswitch comparison tool

Competitors of power comparison service Powerswitch are questioning whether the site is delivering a return on the money being invested in it.

Powerswitch, which is run by Consumer NZ, is a free website that compares the cost of power at a particular address across 3000 power and gas plans.

The Electricity Authority (EA) has renewed its contract with Powerswitch for two years, with funding of $2.8 million but there is criticism of its failure to reduce consumer power prices.

The contract was first awarded by the authority to help educate consumers on power pricing and plans to increase retail power competition. The goal was to halt electricity cost rises for consumers.

Powerswitch manager Paul Fuge said there were 662,742 Powerswitch users in the year to the end of June, ahead of its annual target of 630,000. But it only had 27,314 switch requests.

“We know some people use Powerswitch to negotiate a better deal with their current provider or use the information they gather on Powerswitch to reach out to other retailers directly.

“Our surveying shows around 15% of Powerswitch users check the site and then instigate a switch directly with the retailer.”

The figures were up on the year ended June 2022, when there were 574,370 users and 22,538 switch requests.

The website launched in 1999 and in the past 10 years there had been a total of 250,000 switches. Before its contract with the authority, it was predominantly funded by Consumer members.

In the past 12 months Fuge estimated Powerswitch had directly saved consumers about $6m.

“Our aim is simply to get people checking they’re on the best plan to meet their household’s needs. Switching is not necessarily the end goal – we want people to have the best information they can to work out whether they should stick with their current retailer or switch.”

But NZ Compare, a consumer comparison and advocacy platform which is one of Consumer NZ’s main competitors, said the system had been ineffective in getting people to switch power providers and cried foul over the extended funding.

A recent report by the Electricity Price Review (EPR) from MBIE identified the need for improved competition and transparency in the electricity market to ensure fair pricing.

The EPR found that consumers who actively switched retailers could save up to $390 per year on their power bills.

NZ Compare urged the authority to employ a tender process for future contracts and consider the effectiveness of an organisation before awarding significant taxpayer funding.

“As an independent crown entity, the guidance for contracts over $100,000 is ‘…an agency should use open competitive procurement processes to give all suppliers the opportunity to compete.’ By my math that’s 28 times unfair, and provides a disservice to taxpayers who are left funding a project that fails to help them save money when the cost of living is out of control,” NZ Compare chief executive Gavin Male said.

An authority spokesperson said it had a statutory objective to promote competition and protect consumer interests and a statutory function to promote to consumers the benefits of comparing and switching retailers.

“Funding a price comparison website helps consumers to assess if they are on the most cost-effective electricity plans for their needs.”

In 2019 the EPR recommended that Powerswitch and the EA’s What’s my Number? price comparison websites be merged to create a new and improved website.

The EPR recommended the EA contract with Consumer NZ to maintain, promote and progressively develop the website.

The authority entered into a three-year contract with Consumer NZ in July 2020 for the operation, development and marketing of Powerswitch before agreeing to extend the contract this year.

“As part of the contract renewal terms the annual level of funding has been adjusted for inflation to just under $1.4 million per annum and enhancements will be made to the functionality of the Powerswitch website over the next two years,” the spokesperson said.

An open procurement process for a new contract will be undertaken prior to the expiration of the renewed contract held by Consumer NZ on June 30, 2025.