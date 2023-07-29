Has Countdown become the country's most expensive supermarket?

Is Countdown now more expensive than New World?

New World has always been the supermarket that offers pricier products – but has Countdown finally taken the crown of New Zealand’s most expensive supermarket?

Stuff data shows a basket of 22 products was more expensive at a Countdown in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, compared to New World, for a number of months over the past year.

In September last year, the average basket price at Countdown Mt Roskill, Porirua and Moorhouse came to $140.68, while at New World Mt Roskill, Miramar and Durham St it came to $135.55.

Countdown was on average also more expensive in October, November, January, March, April and June.

The biggest price difference was in November when the average New World basket was $120.94 and the Countdown basket was $134.24 – a $13.30 difference.

Last month the average price of the 22 items at Countdown was $157.67, while at New World it was $8.27 less.

A number of products on special at Countdown this month, such as Tip Top Hokey Pokey ice cream and a 1 kilogram block of cheese, knocked the average basket price to just under $2 cheaper than New World.

The average Pak’nSave basket remained significantly cheaper than the other two supermarkets throughout the year, with the cheapest basket being $112.63 in November, while Countdown was $134.24.

A Countdown spokesperson said the supermarket knew it was a tough time for Kiwi customers.

“Our priority is to make food and groceries as affordable as we can for New Zealanders while paying fair prices to our supply partners.

“The good news is that we are starting to see some positive signs. In fact, in some of our key fruit and vegetable lines, right now we're seeing lower prices than this time last year.”

Countdown prompted outrage when it announced it would be going through a $400 million transformation, which included rebranding back to Woolworths, at a time when food prices are at 30-year highs.

Countdown’s Australian parent company Woolworths Group said it would rebrand its 194 New Zealand stores over the next three years, and offer “more value for customers” through a refreshed loyalty programme and “everyday rewards”.