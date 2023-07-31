Why workplace mental health matters

Research shows poor wellbeing affects a person’s decision-making and productivity for an average of 13 weeks a year.

If there is any silver lining to Kiri Allan’s fall from grace, it might be a renewed focus on workplace mental health and wellbeing.

Allan resigned as a minister after being charged with careless driving following a crash.

The former justice minister has spoken publicly about dealing with ongoing mental illness and had recently taken several weeks off work to focus on her wellbeing. She returned to Parliament less than a week before to the crash.

Allan’s situation raised questions about whether she had returned to work too soon, or if Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was right to let her.

According to employment lawyer Alison Maelzer, a partner at Hesketh Henry, Hipkins had little choice, as employers typically had to accept what employees told them about their fitness for work.

"Generally [as an employer], you are entitled to and probably have to assume that your employee is telling you the truth. So if they say that they are fit to work, and you have nothing to give you any reason to doubt that, then you would as an employer assume that's the case," she said.

Although there could be cases in which employees believed they were ready to work before they actually were, most employers weren't medically qualified to assess fitness for work, Maelzer said.

"If [an employer] did have any particular concerns, it would probably be incumbent on you to try and get further information, so your first port of call would be getting more information from the employee, and if that didn't satisfy you then you might be asking the employee to consent to having some sort of medical assessment or examination.”

While Allan’s position as an MP meant her struggles were public, data shows an increasing number of New Zealanders are experiencing mental illness, albeit in private.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Former justice minister Kiri Allan has spoken publicly about dealing with ongoing mental illness. (File photo)

In fact, Ministry of Health statistics show rates of intense psychological distress have more than doubled over the last decade.

Of the more than 1000 adults who took part in the ministry’s 2021/22 New Zealand Health Survey, 11.2% said they had experienced high or very high distress in the four weeks prior, up from 4.6% in 2011/12.

Reports of anxiety increased from 6.1% to 13.7%, while 19.3% of respondents experienced depression, up from 14.2%.

Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson said no one was invulnerable to the stress of the last few years and accepting that was key to managing it.

“People can also help one another by listening and talking in a non-judgemental way – human empathy has enormous power to ease mental pain.”

Chris Skelton/Stuff Mental Health Foundation chief executive Shaun Robinson says there is ‘ample’ evidence that supporting employee wellbeing pays dividends in staff engagement, productivity, and customer service. (File photo)

However, everyone needed to be alert to those who experienced prolonged distress or depression and encourage them to seek help through GP services or helplines, if necessary, Robinson said.

“We are all in 2023 together and supporting our teams and each other is just the right thing to do.”

It’s also the law. Under the Human Rights Act 1993, employers are obligated to take “reasonable measures” to meet their employees’ needs in relation to a disability.

These measures could include things like allowing shorter but more frequent breaks, letting the employee wear headphones with soothing music and allowing the person to attend medical and other appointments during work hours.

It is also unlawful for an employer to treat a prospective or current employee differently because of their experience of mental illness.

This includes discrimination through job advertisements, job interviews, job offers, working conditions and pay, and being forced to retire or leave, or being fired.

However, if an employer asks questions about disability or health issues that could impact on the job, employees and job candidates are legally required to answer truthfully, or risk dismissal at a later point.

Having an inclusive and diverse workplace could also improve a company’s culture and reputation, and lead to improved employee loyalty and commitment, according to the Mental Health Foundation.

“Finding and keeping quality staff is a key success factor for any business,” Robinson said.

“There is ample evidence that supporting your people’s wellbeing pays many dividends in staff engagement, productivity, and customer service.”

That in turn could translate into financial dividends for businesses.

Research commissioned by Xero and conducted by the New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) found investing in employee wellbeing could actually make a business more profitable.

The research revealed that for every $1 a small business owner invested in company-wide wellbeing initiatives like education and employee assistance programmes, they could expect to see a return of up to $12 within a year.

Much of that return came from avoiding the negative impacts of having employees with poor wellbeing.

According to NZIER, poor wellbeing affected a person’s decision-making and productivity for an average of 13 weeks a year.