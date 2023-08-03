AWS targets data analytics with range of new AI tools

Paul Duignan on what Google Bard's newest updates are, and how they position the company.

A range of new generative AI-enabled tools unveiled by Amazon Web Services (AWS) show the cloud giant has data in its sights as the race for AI supremacy continues.

One of these new tools, revealed at ASW’s New York Summit last week, is called Agents, and allows developers to create AIs that can read data without training, and deliver up-to-date answers based on data.

An example of how this could be used might be to grant an AI “agent” access to a clothing store's stock inventory.

The AI could then interact with a customer via a chatbot, and let them know if an item was in stock, whether an item came in a certain colour, or whether there was a certain size available.

The company is touting that the AI would be capable of doing this out of the box, without any manually coding required.

Agents was also able to convert data into a machine-readable format automatically, and was a feature on Amazon’s Bedrock platform, the same platform that the company’s large language model Titan was also a part of.

Agents, along with a number of Amazon’s other big-ticket generative AI tools, remains in the review stage, and off-limits to most AWS users, despite many being announced in April.

This has led some to speculate that the large language models (referred to as Titans at AWS) were released half-baked due to similar tools being released by competitors.

Vasi Philomin, AWS’s vice president of generative AI, said it was quite normal for AWS to announce a tool, and then supply it to a small group of companies for six months of testing, after which the tools would be released to the general market.

AWS vice president of machine learning Swami Sivasubramanian also announced upgrades to the company’s QuickSight program at its New York Summit.

QuickSight was an insight tool that allowed analysis of large customer-specific datasets.

A system within QuickSight, called QuickSight Q, also received an upgrade that allowed a person to ask a question in everyday language about a company's data, and receive responses.

Supplied Swami Sivasubramanian announced the tools at the company’s New York Summit.

Traditionally, gaining insights into data required a specialist to analyse it, find the appropriate data within it, and use a graph-builder to display findings.

Sivasubramanian said the upgrades to QuickSight largely did away with this.

Users could also use QuickSight to create formulas for calculations, by typing in what the user was trying to do.

For example a request to calculate the average number of trainers sold during each month of the year could be typed out, and the in-built AI was able to interpret what the user wanted, and create the formula for calculating it.