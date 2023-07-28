Commerce Commission raises concerns about Sanford sale to Moana

The Commerce Commission is concerned fishing company Moana New Zealand’s acquisition of Sanford’s North Island operations could cause issues with competition in the industry.

Sanford plans to sell most of its North Island inshore wildcatch fishing rights to iwi-owned rival Moana, and close its Auckland processing plant. Sanford had agreed to sell the annual catch entitlement for much of its quota to Moana for at least 10 years.

If the deal went ahead Moana would pay $11 million a year for the first year of the catch entitlement, scaling up to $13m over the next five years, with payment then increasing at 1.5% a year.

In a Statement of Issues, the commission said there would be potential competition issues with the acquisition.

The investigation found Moana would be allocated a large share of the annual catch entitlement, which commercial fishing businesses need to harvest fresh fish off the North Island for supply to wholesale and retail customers.

“We are considering whether the increase in the amount of [entitlement] that is allocated to Moana could substantially lessen competition,” the statement said.

BRUCE MACKAY/The Post Sanford plans to sell most of its North Island inshore wildcatch fishing rights to iwi-owned rival Moana New Zealand. (File photo)

This could impact on the ability of competitors to compete with Moana in downstream wholesale markets, thereby increasing the wholesale price of fresh fish.

It could also result in Moana reducing the amount paid to the harvesters of fresh fish for harvesting services off the North Island, which could impact on these harvesters’ ability and incentive to harvest fish for supply to downstream wholesale markets, the statement said.

The statement was not a final decision and did not mean that the commission intended to decline or clear the merger.

The commission is seeking submissions from Moana, Sanford and other interested parties on the issues raised.