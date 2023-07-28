Businesses to share supply chain and operation details through public register to tackle slavery

The Detail podcast investigates whether New Zealanders tell whether the gloves and masks they are wearing are ethically sourced and free from forced labour and modern slavery.

Businesses will need to be transparent about their operations and supply chains through a new public register designed to combat modern slavery, the Government has announced.

But humanitarian agency Tearfund said the announcement doesn’t go far enough for effective change.

Organisations with more than $20 million in revenue will be required to report and outline the actions they take to address exploitation risks in their operations and supply chains.

Modern slavery refers to severe exploitation that a person cannot escape due to threats, violence or deception. It includes forced labour, debt bondage, forced marriage, slavery, and human trafficking.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) estimates that there are more than 3000 people working under these conditions in New Zealand.

Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Carmel Sepuloni said it was vital the country brought modern slavery practices out of the shadows to ensure workers were safe and treated with dignity.

“This proposed legislation and public register will be among the world’s strongest reporting systems for tackling modern slavery.”

SUPPLIED Businesses will need to be transparent about their operations and supply chains through a new public register, the Government has announced.

In 2021, 115 business signed an open letter calling for legislation to be introduced to combat modern slavery in New Zealand.

Earlier in the year, industry leaders who were fed up with how long it was taking to take action on the legislation called on businesses to acknowledge modern slavery issues within their companies before any legislation required them to do so.

Sepuloni said she was aware some businesses were already ensuring they don’t have modern slavery in their supply chains, and the legislation would help level the playing field.

“The changes will mean that conscious Kiwi consumers will have more transparency about the products and services they consume. World Vision estimates Kiwi households inadvertently pay an average of $34 each week to industries whose products are implicated in modern slavery.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Carmel Sepuloni says it is vital the country brings modern slavery practices out of the shadows.

The Government had commitments in its Free Trade Agreements with the United Kingdom and the EU to take steps to prevent modern slavery in its supply chains and promote responsible business conduct.

A lack of action would be detrimental to trading relationships, Sepuloni said.

“It’s important we continue to bolster New Zealand’s transparent and ethical reputation within our export markets and on the global stage. Now, more than ever, is the time to put steps into place to prevent these horrible practices from occurring.”

Its focus on larger organisations would encourage those most able to influence their more extensive supply chains, and not overburden small businesses.

Chair of the Modern Slavery Leadership Advisory Group Rob Fyfe, said he admired businesses who were taking the lead in addressing modern slavery and not waiting for legislative change.

“The challenge consumers currently have, is that there is no easy way to find out what’s going on in the supply chains. There is no way to know what went into making the clothes they’re wearing. This reporting system will help bring this information to the fore.

“These important changes bring us into step with a number of our key trading partners [and] the growing expectations of our domestic and international consumers.”

Tearfund head of advocacy Claire Gray said the register was a significant win for the tens of thousands of New Zealanders who had been campaigning for this legislation for years.

Tearfund was disappointed that the proposed legislation did not include a due diligence component that required companies to take action to reduce the risk of exploitation in their supply chains.

“This means that the legislation will only require companies to disclose exploitation, but they would not be required to act to reduce it,” she said.

“While a public register is a good place for the public to see company disclosures, both the UK and Australian legislation have proved that public disclosure alone does not result in the transformative change in business practice.

“Without due diligence, we cannot effectively prevent modern slavery and other human rights abuses occurring in supply chains. Disclosure approaches often act as a tick-the-box exercise that can be completed with minimal research into modern slavery risks and with little or no transformative action."

Gray urged the Government to make a strong commitment to introducing a second due diligence requirement within a specified timeframe.

Equal employment opportunities commisioner at the NZ Human Rights Commission Saunoamaali’i Karanina Sumeo welcomed the legislation and said while there was growing awareness of the realities of exploitation and modern slavery across Aotearoa, there was still much more to be done.

“In time, we hope the legislation will apply to organisations of all sizes with national and international supply chains in the public and private sectors.”

World Vision New Zealand’s head of advocacy and justice, Rebekah Armstrong, also welcomed the news.

“Today marks an important milestone for New Zealand and is a first step in fulfilling our responsibility as a good global citizen to address one of the gravest injustices of our time.”