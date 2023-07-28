Eroad favours its growth plan over takeover approach

Transport software company Eroad assured shareholders that it has a plan which will be better for them than a takeover proposal it rejected.

Earlier this month, Eroad rejected a takeover approach from Canadian firm Constellation Software, saying the proposed $1.30 a share bid, which valued the company at $147 million, materially undervalued the business.

The shares, which were trading at 77 cents ahead of the approach, have since jumped to $1.40, signalling investors think a higher bid may be forthcoming. The stock has lost 35% over the past year.

“Eroad’s share price performance has been unsatisfactory over the past year, for reasons related to the market but also of our own making,” Eroad chairperson Susan Paterson said in notes for delivery at the company’s annual meeting on Friday.

“The board has been acutely aware of this, but firmly believes that with the hard work largely done, our strategic plan in place and given where we are along our path towards reaching positive free cash flow, we are now at the point where shareholders will start to reap the rewards.”

Paterson reiterated the board’s earlier comments that the offer “materially undervalues” the business, given the company’s expectations of its future performance.

“The board remains deeply committed to maximising value for our shareholders,” she said. “We believe we have the vision, plan and people in place to do so.”

Supplied Eroad chief executive Mark Heine says the company achieved a major North American milestone this week.

Eroad is targeting North America for growth, and has been working with investment bank Goldman Sachs to hunt out strategic and technological partners who could add expertise and improve market access as well as potentially contribute fresh capital to accelerate its progress.

Paterson said she had hoped to announce a deal at Friday’s meeting but discussions with various parties continued.

“These opportunities take time to consummate, and we continue to prioritise those discussions which the board considers will deliver the best outcomes for shareholders over the long-term,” she said.

Paterson said the company’s ability to service large enterprise clients was providing good momentum in North America after Eroad acquired Cortex in December 2021, which enabled it to accelerate its plans by at least two years.

The integration of the business took longer than expected, largely hampered by Covid travel constraints and inventory issues due to global supply chain disruption, as well as challenges in bringing the two technologies together, she said.

Chief executive Mark Heine told shareholders it had been a “challenging” but fruitful year, and noted that the company this week achieved a major milestone of more than 100,000 connections for Eroad in North America.

The company aims to take $10m of costs out of the business this year, in line with last year’s achievement, and had already earmarked $7.5m of savings, he said.

For the first time in 10 years, the company increased its prices in line with inflation for most of its customers in Australia and New Zealand and had started a global pricing review, he said.

Heine said the first quarter of this financial year had been “outstanding”, with the company continuing to improve its cash position without the need to draw down further debt, and he reiterated the company’s full-year forecast.