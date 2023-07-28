Markets wrap: Consumer confidence weakens amid concerns over job security

The latest consumer confidence survey suggests retailers may be in for a tough time.

The sharemarket fell after the latest consumer confidence survey showed the mood had deteriorated.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index slipped 0.06%, or 7.369 points, to 11,946.74 on Friday. On the broader market, 62 stocks gained and 64 declined with $86 million shares traded.

The latest ANZ-Roy Morgan survey showed consumer confidence fell two points to 83.7 in July. The fall was driven by the question of whether it’s a good time to buy a major household item, which recorded a sharp 12-point decline to negative 39%.

“That’s the best spending indicator in the survey, and suggests consumers are indeed ‘cooling their jets’,” said ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner. “That doesn’t bode well for retailers.”

Zollner said there was a widespread expectation of rising unemployment over the second half of the year.

“While perceived job security has been a bright spot for consumers in recent years, it seems likely that this perception will change as the economy continues to cool,” she said.

Retail stocks were mixed following the report.

KMD Brands was the biggest stock traded by volume, down 1.1% to 92 cents. Michael Hill dropped 1% to 98c, and Restaurant Brands slid 1.9% to $6.23. Hallenstein Glasson gained 0.8% to $6.25, and Briscoe Group advanced 0.5% to $4.48. The Warehouse Group closed unchanged at $1.80.

“That read was not good news for retailers,” said Devon Funds Management head of retail Greg Smith. “Spending is being directed away from goods towards services and this reinforces that further.

“People are obviously being affected by not only elevated costs of living, but people are rolling off lower mortgage rates, so that's creating some pressure as well.”

The expectation for rising unemployment over the second half of the year suggested people would not be splashing out, he said.

“The peak pain probably also could be later in the year, which is not great when a lot of retailers generate most of their profits and earnings in the December holiday period.”

Pacific Edge was the biggest decliner on the market, slumping 25% to 12.9c.

The cancer diagnostics company said its flagship Cxbladder tests were “not considered medically reasonable and necessary” by the United States Medicare administrator.

The determination by Medicare administrator Novitas followed substantially the same approach as an earlier finding in June, which was disputed by Pacific Edge. The “medically reasonable and necessary” threshold is required for coverage under the US Social Security Act.

Medicare, the US national health insurance provider, generated three quarters of the company’s operating revenue last year.

Pacific Edge chief executive Peter Meintjes said the company was well prepared for a Novitas meeting where it would put forward its case for coverage, as well as written submissions.

Smith said the news was “not great” for Pacific Edge.

“It looks like Novitas has pretty much made their mind up - they can make submissions or contest it but it's not looking great for them in their biggest market to have questions raised over the product they are providing there,” he said.

Transport and logistics firm Mainfreight was the biggest stock traded by value.

Mainfreight fell 2.5% to $67.99 after telling shareholders at its annual meeting on Thursday that first quarter pre-tax profit slumped 43% to $83m, as revenue fell 19% to $1.19 billion.

Mainfreight is coming off a period of record profits during the pandemic, and has previously warned activity had started to slow.

In a note titled ‘Bruising’, Forsyth Barr head of research Andy Bowley said the trading update was worse than feared, and he expected Mainfreight to report a 34% decline in pre-tax profit for the full year.

Still, Bowley maintained his ‘outperform’ rating on the stock, noting Mainfreight is still winning new customers, though volumes were down materially.

“It's experiencing a more challenging operating environment, which will recover,” he said. “History shows that Mainfreight has a tendency to bounce back quickly from periods of relative under-performance.”

Transport software company Eroad gained 0.7% to $1.41 after assuring shareholders that it has a plan which will be better for them than a takeover proposal it rejected.

Earlier this month, Eroad rejected a takeover approach from Canadian firm Constellation Software, saying the proposed $1.30 a share bid, which valued the company at $147 million, materially undervalued the business.

Eroad chairperson Susan Paterson said the company was now at the point where shareholders would start to reap the rewards.

“The board remains deeply committed to maximising value for our shareholders,” she said. “We believe we have the vision, plan and people in place to do so.”