HR leaders are worried about losing their jobs to AI, study finds

Two professionals take on ChatGPT, asking it the most common questions they receive, and giving feedback on how well the chatbot does, and whether they feel their jobs are threatened. (First published March 9, 2023)

Mel Tan is used to seeing people freak out at the thought of artificial intelligence (AI) in her industry.

And it’s not surprising, when 36% of HR leaders in NZ are worried about losing their jobs to AI, according to research by Employment Hero. Just over than half are concerned that the use of AI is unethical, while 54% are concerned about privacy and cybersecurity when using AI for management.

But Tan, a group services manager at Sound Care Group, thinks AI should work for us, not the other way around.

“The possibilities are exciting. Automation can already pre-screen applicants based on set criteria, but with AI we should be able to go further by actually identifying the best person for the job.

“It shouldn’t just analyse attrition and retention data but help us anticipate market and staffing movements, so we can hire enough people at the right time and never be short of staff again.

“That would be the dream, especially for the healthcare industry, as we are most affected by outbreaks, shifts in immigration policies, and seasonal attrition.”

Despite the 36% being worried about losing their jobs to AI, 76% agreed that AI could help them save time and make their job easier.

In NZ, training and development were identified as the areas where AI would have the most significant impact (35%), followed by workforce planning (32%) and employee analytics (31%).

On the other hand, remuneration and benefits (16%), reward and recognition (15%) and employee offboarding (12%) were seen as the least affected areas of HR.

The study found 40% of HR leaders were embracing AI’s capabilities to identify and report on employee data trends that can be used for efficient onboarding and retention activities, alongside other internal workforce gauges such as employee happiness, absence or disengagement, as well as performance and ROI.

In turn, the data obtained via AI can give HR leaders the information they need to appoint the right staff to the appropriate positions.

Dave Tong, co-founder, chief technology officer and head of product at Employment Hero, said the data represented the HR industry in the midst of a transformation due to the influence of AI technology.

“Instead of their jobs being at risk, HR professionals are being given the tools and time to be more strategic in workforce planning and employee care. Through AI integration, they are crafting what their roles will look like in the future, shifting from more admin-heavy work to a strategic people and culture focus.

“Interestingly, we found that most HR professionals believe there will be a paced approach to the increasing use of AI in their roles. This could reflect how they’d like to see AI rolled out so they have time to learn and adapt as these new tools are introduced.”

Tan said she hoped AI would further cut down the turnaround time for hiring or help the company to make decisions on which engagement programmes worked best, so it could retain more people.

“It would be like having a purely objective member of the team on the table pointing us in the right direction.”

With AI possibly doing most of what were seen as support functions for businesses, HR as a separate department could potentially shrink with more processes being integrated into actual operations, she said.

“At the end of the day, we shouldn’t lose sight of the fact that human resource management is for and by humans, not machines, no matter how intelligent these machines may be.”