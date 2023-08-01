When is a special not a special?

An Auckland man was frustrated to pay $2 more for the same product two weeks later.

An Auckland man was frustrated to see a product he had purchased from Countdown had gone up 66% in price in less than two weeks but was still labelled a “special”.

On July 17, John Trezise purchased two frozen Watties snack meals on special for $3 each from Countdown Birkenhead.

He returned to the same supermarket on July 30 and bought the same two products supposedly on “special” for $5 each.

But a Countdown spokesperson said the product was actually on special on July 17 and on July 30 the product was the standard shelf price, but the “special” sticker had been left on.

“Although the price is correct on the electronic shelf label itself, unfortunately it looks like our store team have mistakenly kept the yellow special surround up on the label when it should’ve come down.

“While the customer was charged the correct price on both occasions, we apologise for any inconvenience this mistake may have caused and our store team have now fixed this.”

According to the Fair Trading Act, an advertised sale or special is often an opportunity to buy goods or services at reduced prices for a limited time. It implies that a lower price than usual is being charged.

Commerce Commission general manager, fair trading, Kirsten Mannix said to avoid misleading consumers and breaching the Act, any goods or services that a business promoted as part of a sale or special must be priced below normal levels.

“Any representations businesses make in relation to prices need to be clear, accurate and unambiguous. In addition, businesses advertising ‘special offers’ or ‘specials’ must be offering something genuinely special – such as lower prices or additional features – or they risk misleading consumers.”

When it comes to what could be considered a “special” price, Mannix said there was no “bright-line test” to determine normal price levels or a usual selling price.

Supplied A so called 'special' at Countdown.

It depended on a range of factors including the nature of the goods, the market in which the goods were being sold, the price that the goods were commonly sold at, the volume of goods sold at each price and the length of time that the goods were sold at respective prices, she said.

Pricing, discounting and other promotional practices were an area of focus for the Commission.

Its most recent enforcement action included cases against Strandbags, and also two online retail platforms 1-Day and Occasion Box.

In 2020, Kennedy’s Foodcentre (2003) Limited (trading as Pak’nSave Mangere) was fined $78,000 for discrepancies between the promotional price displayed or advertised and the price charged at the till.

Consumer watchdog Consumer NZ was also monitoring pricing practices and ran a nine-month campaign which looked at ‘dodgy’ supermarket specials.

Gemma Rasmussen, head of research and advocacy at Consumer NZ said through the campaign it received plenty of evidence of misleading pricing at the supermarket, which included dodgy multibuys, “specials” that were more expensive than the original price and shelf pricing that wasn’t honoured at the till.

“People are feeling the pinch in a cost-of-living crisis, and specifically seeking out a deal. Shoppers should be able to not only trust the prices on the supermarket shelves, but trust that a ‘special’ represents good value for money too.”