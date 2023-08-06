Six months after Auckland floods and still no path to returning to home

The Bacal family's home is threatened by a slip, but it is not on their land, putting them in a tricky spot when it comes to insurance and returning home.

Kira Bacal and her four children have been out of their home for six months since the Auckland floods, and she still doesn’t know what needs to happen to be allowed back.

The family is also facing a gap of six weeks between when the insurance company will stop paying for the rental property they are living in, and when support payments from government will start. Bacal is also still paying her mortgage.

Their Greenhithe property was threatened by a landslip from a neighbouring property after the floods, and a large water tank on the same property could be a safety risk.

Bacal has not been able to come to an agreement with neighbours on what should be done, or managed to create a joint plan to address land stability issues.

A geotech report from Geoconsult and structural engineer’s report from Sullivan Hall, both commissioned by Bacal, identified the water tank as a potential safety risk due to its proximity to the edge of the landslip.

“Our initial slope stability analysis indicates that the top of the slope exhibits a marginal factor of safety and this area is considered unstable, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall," Geoconsult noted.

“In the event of slope failure and subsequent possible failure of the water tank, there is a potential threat to the subject site. It is crucial to address this risk and implement appropriate measures to ensure the safety and stability of the area.”

The Sullivan Hall report noted that access to the neighbours’ property was restricted, but it was understood a water tank was located very close to the slip’s head scarp and was at risk of collapse.

Another report from Tonkin and Taylor, done for the Earthquake Commission (EQC), stated if the tank were damaged, the 18,000 litres it contained could damage Bacal’s property.

“Mitigation within the neighbouring property is required to remove this imminent risk,” the report read.

But an Auckland Council spokesperson said the council had conducted an inspection of the structure and was comfortable that it was stable.

“I am now waiting for the council engineers to tell me what I need to do to return home: remove mud or debris, and/or build a barrier wall and/or something else,” Bacal said.

“I find myself in a catch-22."

JASON DORDAY/STUFF Kira Bacal with her children, Harper and Elias, who are currently staying at a nearby rental with the family’s two other children and two dogs.

“I have done everything that I am able to do – I have waited for the EQC report and submitted it to the council; I have obtained a structural engineering report on the dwelling and submitted it to the council; I have obtained a geotechnical engineering report on my property and submitted it to thecouncil; I have tried to liaise with the neighbours."

Bacal had also been told by a contractor she tried to employ to remove the slip debris that any work on the side was hazardous until the water tank was removed.

“So even if the council came back tomorrow and said, ‘no wall is needed, you’re good to go’ I would still be unable to proceed due to the contractors’ fears about that water tank.

“And the council has also not provided any guidance about the process needed once any work is done – so that I can say, ‘hey, look, I’ve done the work you wanted! Is it okay for me to move back in?’ I don’t have a name, a department, a timeline, a form – nothing.

“I cannot get started until the council tells me what they need, but even when they do, I may not be able to get started because of the hazards on the adjacent property.

“So we just sit in our rental and wait. And pay $1000 per week in rental fees.”

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A drone image shows the landslip, which flowed underneath the Bacal family’s home’s piles.

To date, Bacal said the only thing that insurance had agreed to pay was about $20,000 to remove debris – which is needed to get the house inhabitable by repairing the water system.

A council spokesperson said a dedicated case manager had been allocated to Bacal’s property and was working with her to support her with the appropriate steps towards addressing the issue.

“We understand that when issues arise between neighbouring properties stressful and difficult situations can arise, and we do our best to work with property owners to reach a solution,” the spokesperson said.

“We are limited to taking actions within our regulatory powers and responsibilities where civil matters arise.”

Bacal’s neighbours have been approached for comment via their lawyers, who said the couple would not be supplying comment.

JASON DORDAY/STUFF A drone image shows the size of the slip, and where it originated in the neighbour’s garden.

Bacal’s home was one of 1629 yellow-stickered properties after the Auckland floods and Cyclone Gabrielle, the council said.

There also remained 324 red-placarded properties, which could not be entered.

”Circumstances vary as to why people are not able to go back into their homes,” the council spokesperson said.

“A key issue is landslips - the majority of red-placarded properties are in areas impacted by land instability such as Muriwai, Piha and Karekare. To date, 5144 placards have been ‘closed’ (resolved and removed from the property).”

Bacal​ had been able to re-enter her home and clean it, but not before rotten food had ruined her fridge.

The Government announced a cash boost to help people affected by Cyclone Gabrielle and the Auckland Anniversary floods when insurance payments for temporary accommodation run out.

The payment will be known as North Island Weather Events – Temporary Accommodation Assistance, and would be available from September 4, 2023, made weekly and directly to homeowners.

The payments are set at 100% per cent of the average rent declared by Accommodation Supplement recipients in the recipients’ region.

Bacal said she had spoken to someone at the Temporary Accommodation Services (TAS), who was helpful, but she said applications only opened in mid-Auckland.

”If I am able to jump through all the hoops, then we would be entitled to just over $600 per week, which would be hugely helpful of course.

“The issue is that payments don’t start until September 3. It was not clear if there would be any retrospective payments, or if the payments would only be from September 4 forward, for however long we remain out of our house.”