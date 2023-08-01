MYOB says 64% of SMEs want a change in Government

1News' Dewi Preece gauges some of the pros and cons of axing GST on food.

More than half of small and medium-sized businesses want a change in Government, a survey by software accounting firm MYOB has found.

It found 64% of SMEs wanted a change. Another 21% believed the current Government deserved to be re-elected, and one in every 10 respondents said it did not make any difference who was in power.

The poll found National was a firm favourite for the SME vote, with 42% of respondents saying they expected to vote for the party.

The intention to vote Labour dropped significantly from the 2020 pre-election snapshot, with just 15% of SMEs now saying they would vote Labour, from 38% last election. A further 15% said they would vote for the ACT Party and 6% for the Green Party.

Just 5% of respondents said they would vote NZ First and 4% Te Pāti Māori.

The survey found crime, the cost-of-living and the rising cost of compliance were areas SMEs would like to see new policy in.

More than 40% of business leaders said they wanted to see harsher penalties for criminals, 33% said they would like to see GST removed from fresh fruit and vegetables, and 28% wanted to see tax law changes to simplify and streamline compliance.

Stuff The National Party has come out on top of a recent poll among SMEs.

More investment in crime prevention and protection for business owners and targeted support for more availability of skilled migrant workers were other key desires of business.

Research by MYOB earlier in the year found that 64% of SMEs polled in its 2023 Business Monitor were dissatisfied with the current Government.

Helen Lea, MYOB chief employee experience officer and government policy lead, said the “mood for change” and the priorities of SMEs overlapped more broadly with what was top of the wish list for many New Zealanders.

“The past few years have presented numerous hurdles for business and since the last general election, we have seen a steady but consistent drop in satisfaction around the Government’s support of business from the SME community, coinciding with falling economic confidence,” said Lea.

“With more than 550,000 SMEs in New Zealand, local business owners and the people who work for them represent a significant voting base. They are at the heart of our communities, and we consistently see that, with the exception of some business-specific policies, they are eager to see action.”

While the business sector has traditionally had a stronger alignment with National and the ACT Party, Labour enjoyed a strong surge in support from SMEs in the last election, Lea said.

“We saw a very different picture in the run-up to the 2020 general election and in our polling afterwards, with Labour garnering the most votes from New Zealand’s SMEs.

“This year we’re seeing a return to previous form, with National likely to secure more votes from leaders of local small and medium businesses. Interestingly, we are also seeing ACT polling strongly amongst some key sectors that are traditionally National Party territory, including the professional and property services industry and agribusinesses.”

Despite knowing who they would vote for, SMEs were not feeling hopeful about beneficial policy change.

About 42% SMEs said not enough attention would be paid to the issues affecting small and medium businesses, and 31% said they believed very little attention would be paid.