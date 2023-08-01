Younger people feeling most 'financial stress', Centrix says

Inflation, unemployment and higher interest rates are harder to cope with for younger people.

Tough economic times and high inflation has created a spike in financial stress for the youngest cohort of adults, data from credit reporting company Centrix shows.

Centrix tracks how many people and businesses are behind on their loan repayments and other financial obligations like power and telecoms bills.

A greater proportion of people with most types of consumer loans were behind on their payments at the end of June than in the same month in any of the past four years, Centrix’ latest debt report shows.

However, for the first time, it has included an index showing how different age groups of borrowers have fared compared to how the age groups were doing in January 2020.

It shows that it is 18-24 year-olds who have experienced the worst increase in stress, based on how many are behind in their repayments.

Centrix set the index at 100 in January 2020 as its starting point and then measured the increases and declines in loan arrears for the different age groups.

At the end of June, 18 to 24 year-olds had an index score of just over 116.

By contrast, loan arrears amongst people aged 40 or over had fallen.

“Consumers under the age of 25 are amongst those hit hardest by the soaring cost of living and are more likely to experience issues with their cash flow,” said Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin.

“It’s simply time of life. It’s not because they are more irresponsible, or because they spend their money carelessly,” he said.

Older people were less likely to need to take out consumer loans, he said.

And those in their late 20s and in their 30s were often new homeowners, who still had large mortgages.

“Old buggers like me have paid down their mortgages,” McLaughlin said.

As a result, younger people were more exposed to high inflation, and higher interest rates, he said.

Younger people tended to have lower incomes, and as a result, McLaughlin said: “They are probably on a shoestring budget.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Centrix managing director Keith McLaughlin.

Young people are also at greater risk of unemployment. At the end of March, the unemployment rate was 3.4%, according to Stats NZ Tatauranga Aotearoa.

By contrast, the seasonally adjusted proportion of people aged 15 to 24 years who were not in employment, education, or training was 10.3%.

Though missed payments on consumer loans like car loans and personal loans remain above 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 levels, they have dropped from record highs earlier this year, Centrix data shows.

It’s a tough time for businesses.

“There has been a climb in credit defaults across the board in July 2023, with company liquidations up 36% year-on-year,” McLaughlin said.

“It’s clear business owners in construction, retail trade, hospitality, property/rental and more are all feeling the pinch of this current economic climate.”