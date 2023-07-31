Markets wrap: Business confidence improves

The sharemarket rose after the latest business confidence survey showed the mood, though still downbeat, had improved.

The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 Index advanced 0.9%, or 109.413 points, to 12,056.15 on Monday. On the broader market 84 stocks rose and 51 fell with $168 million shares traded.

The ANZ Business Outlook survey showed business confidence lifted, but was still low. Some 13% of businesses now expect that economic conditions in New Zealand will weaken over the year ahead, up slightly from 18% last month.

“Firms remain wary, with most activity indicators subdued,” ANZ chief economist Sharon Zollner. “At the same time, though, most are well off their lows of late last year.”

Among the heavyweight stocks, Meridian Energy rose 2.6% to $5.645, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare gained 1.1% to $24.57, Auckland International Airport advanced 1.6% to $8.40, Spark edged up 0.6% to $5.18, Mercury rose 1.5% to $6.59, Infratil lifted 0.8% to $9.95 and Ebos increased 0.8% to $38.55.

This week, all eyes will be on labour market data for the June quarter, due out on Wednesday, to see if unemployment levels and wage inflation are tracking in line with Reserve Bank expectations.

ASB chief economist Nick Tuffley said the labour market figures were the most pivotal remaining piece of local data ahead of the Reserve Bank’s next interest rate decision on August 14.

Earlier on Wednesday, the latest Global Dairy Trade auction will give an indication on the outlook for farmgate milk prices. Whole milk powder, which has the most impact on what farmers are paid, has been in decline this year due to weak Chinese demand and economists aren’t expecting this to change anytime soon.

On Tuesday, the latest building consent numbers for June will be released, with investors anticipating the potential for further declines as higher interest rates dampen new housing development.

Also on Tuesday, Australia’s Reserve Bank is scheduled to announce its latest interest rate decision, with economists divided on whether it will hike or remain on hold. On Thursday, the Bank of England is expected to raise rates by at least a quarter point.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Simran Kaur and best friend Sonya Gupthan host a financial podcast aimed at helping younger people invest in the stock market and break down some of the age-old stereotypes.

Wall Street's rally got back on track on Friday following more encouraging profit reports and the latest signal that inflation is loosening its chokehold on the economy.

The S&P 500 rose 1% to its highest close in more than 15 months. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 176 points, or 0.5% after breaking a 13-day winning streak the day before. The Nasdaq composite jumped 1.9% as Big Tech stocks led the market.

Stocks have been rising recently on hopes high inflation is cooling enough to get the Federal Reserve to stop hiking interest rates. That in turn could allow the economy to continue growing and avoid a long-predicted recession.

A report on Friday bolstered those hopes, saying the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use slowed last month by a touch more than expected. Perhaps just as importantly, data also showed that total compensation for workers rose less than expected during the spring. While that’s discouraging for workers looking for bigger raises, investors see it adding less upward pressure on inflation.

New Zealand’s reporting season gets underway next week.

- With AP