Unemployment expected to rise slightly to 3.5%

The official unemployment rate is based on a survey by Stats NZ. To count, people must have actively looked for work in the previous four weeks.

Stats NZ is expected to report a small rise in official unemployment on Wednesday.

But its June quarter update is expected to show the absolute number of people in work rising at a faster pace.

That would suggest most of the strong flow of immigrants, and others newly entering the workforce, are still finding jobs.

In a rare show of unanimity, the Reserve Bank, ASB, ANZ, BNZ, Kiwibank and Westpac are all forecasting official unemployment will rise to 3.5% in the June quarter, up from 3.4% in the March quarter.

The Reserve Bank in May forecast a much bigger jump to 4.1% in the September quarter, but there are some signs the economy may be cooling more slowly than it was expecting then.

Stats NZ releases a variety of figures estimating pay rises at the same time as it releases its employment data.

Louise Kennerley/AFR The latest figures should show a jump in the total number of people in work, even as unemployment edges higher.

One number that banks keep a close watch on is the change in average hourly earnings in the private sector, once overtime is excluded.

ANZ is expecting pay by that measure to outpace inflation by rising 7.7%.

Any big surprises in the jobs or wages data could potentially affect mortgage rates.

ANZ said the second-quarter data would give an indication of how quickly the labour market was transitioning to “sustainable levels” and a feel for whether the official cash rate was high enough to prevent domestic inflation from bedding in.

“All up, the labour market is still at intensely inflationary levels and is expected to remain inflationary until 2024,” it said.